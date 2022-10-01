Fans, bands show their spirit in Week 5 of Oregon high school football: See 50 photos from this week’s games

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Class 6A football power rankings: Small shakeups ahead of a big week of league play
For the second week in a row, there hasn’t been much movement in the top five of The Oregonian/OregonLive Class 6A football Power Rankings, but this is something that could change very soon. This Friday, we will see South Medford at Sheldon and West Linn at Tualatin. Both of these games could have massive implications on both league standings and rankings.
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win the Week 6 matchups in Class 6A?
We are in the middle of the league schedule and there are some majorly important games this week for league standing. The Portland Interscholastic League, the Pacific Conference and Special District 1 could be decided this Friday with blockbuster matchups. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your thoughts...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
WWEEK
Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations
Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
Utah Jazz 118, Portland Trail Blazers 101: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers lost their second preseason game in as many nights Tuesday at the Moda Center, falling 118-101 to the Utah Jazz. Damian Lillard finished with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds, while making six of 10 shots, and Jerami Grant added 13 points and four rebounds for the Blazers (0-2), who played their first exhibition game at home.
Celebrate Loretta Lynn by listening to her song ‘Portland, Oregon’
Country music fans are mourning legendary performer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90. Lynn’s impact on culture can’t really be underestimated. She was a country music fixture since the 1960s and never shied away from talking about real issues. Just take a listen to her song called “The Pill” about the power of birth control.
Wednesday’s clouds linger through late morning before Portland sees afternoon clearing
It’s possible Portland will see more afternoon clearing Wednesday than on Tuesday, when clouds hung around long enough to keep the daytime high to a cool 68 degrees. The National Weather Service expects marine clouds to linger in Portland through mid morning and then gradually clear to a partly sunny day. The high should reach about 76 degrees. The southern Willamette Valley may take longer for clouds to clear, and temperatures may reflect that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These are the top-ranked pumpkin patches in the Portland metro area
Spooky Season has arrived and the Portland metro area has no shortage of pumpkin farms for people searching for the perfect one to carve into a jack-o-lantern.
Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Preseason preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will play the second of back-to-back games Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center. The Blazers on Monday night lost 102-97 to the LA Clippers in Seattle, Washington. An aspect that stood out from that game was the job Blazers guard Anfernee Simons...
Tribes join celebration of 100-year-old Arch Bridge between Oregon City, West Linn
Crowds came out Saturday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Arch Bridge, which crosses the Willamette River between Oregon City and West Linn. The event included delegations from several tribes that cite important ancestral connections to the waterfall seen from atop the span. Leaders of the Confederated Tribes of...
Phys.org
Warmer stream temperatures in burned-over Oregon watershed didn't result in fewer trout
The number of trout in a southern Oregon stream system showed no decline one year after a fire burned almost the entire watershed, including riparian zone trees that had helped maintain optimal stream temperatures for the cold-water fish. The research by Oregon State University sheds light on the ability of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard pleased with first outing in 9 months: ‘I settled into the game pretty quickly’
Damian Lillard very much resembled an NBA player seeing his first game action in nine months early on during the Portland Trail Blazers’ first preseason matchup of the season Monday night. His shot was often short and he seemed a bit out of sync while making just one of...
Portland brewery Entre Compas to open St. Johns taproom with Republica restaurant group
Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, will open a taproom and restaurant in North Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood with business partner Angel Medina and his Republica Hospitality Group, the ownership group told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Tuesday. Nick Herrera, Entre Compas’ founder, and Medina have signed a five-year...
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
thereflector.com
First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield
The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
Armed man in cowboy hat robs Forest Grove bowling alley
An armed man who held up a Forest Grove bowling alley on September 30 remains at large, police said Monday.
Nelson Hawks accelerate their rise in the Mt. Hood Conference
The Nelson Hawks took another big step toward establishing themselves as a team on the rise in the Mt. Hood Conference. The Hawks’ ability to execute and make big plays in critical situations was the catalyst behind their 42-35 win in overtime over the Clackamas Cavaliers on Friday. The win was especially sweet for the Hawks (3-1, 2-1 in Mt. Hood Conference), the fledgling program in its second season.
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
Damian Lillard scores 21, Trail Blazers fall 118-101 to Utah Jazz in preseason: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center. Lillard also committed five turnovers...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1