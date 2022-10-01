ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Thousands of fans missed Sunday’s Gator football game

Children play a pickup game of touch football by the merchandise shop. Hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill. Ice cold beer chills in freezing coolers. The sound of the marching band practicing near Century Tower hums in the background. It seems like a regular Gator football game day – except for one major difference.
Former UF Football Player, Entrepreneur Ricketts Makes Significant Contribution to GatorMade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mike Ricketts was like many of his teammates when he first arrived on UF's campus in the late 1970s. He was talented and strong, a celebrated prep football standout at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania. He left Valley Forge as the school's all-time leading rusher with more than 4,000 career yards, ranked among the all-time Pennsylvania state leaders with then-NFL veterans Matt Suhey and Jimmy Cefalo.
Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns

On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
Gainesville Eastside escapes close call with Citra North Marion 14-6

Gainesville Eastside weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 14-6 victory against Citra North Marion in a Florida high school football matchup on October 3. Defense ruled the first quarter as Gainesville Eastside and Citra North Marion were both scoreless. The Rams opened a thin 7-0...
Over and out: Williston punches through Newberry 42-19

Williston’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newberry 42-19 in Florida high school football on October 3. Williston moved in front of Newberry 28-13 to begin the second quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. Williston breathed fire to a...
Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider

The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
Gainesville left mostly unscathed after Hurricane Ian

Edna Hamilton was watching TV and eating a Wendy’s chicken sandwich when a three-foot wide 75-foot tall oak tree thundered down on her Gainesville home, sending a 15-foot branch through the roof of her living room. Hurricane Ian sideswept Gainesville on the afternoon of Sept. 28, causing gusts that...
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
The Amazing Acro-Cats return to Gainesville

Soaring through hoops, strumming guitars and stupefying audiences across the country, a talented cast of cats are purr-fecting the art of acrobatics. As seen on shows such as “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and Netflix’s “Cat People,” The Amazing Acro-Cats is returning to Gainesville for the first time since 2015.
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
University Women’s Club will dissolve despite 100-year celebration

With a centennial celebration underway, the University Women’s Club has some unconventional plans: the organization will be dissolved after their 100th anniversary. The club’s membership has gone from 400 members to less than 100. The scope of socialization has changed, and current members are getting older and are unable to keep up with the responsibilities of the club, leading to its dissolution.
