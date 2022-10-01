ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crashes shut down Harrisburg highways

Two Wednesday morning crashes have shut down major PennDOT roads in Harrisburg near the Farm Show Complex. According to 511PA, all lanes of Route 22 east are closed between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road and Cameron Street. Route 230 west is also completely closed between Kelker Street and the...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

What to know before turning on the heater

YORK, Pa. — Temperatures are cooling down, which means people are beginning to turn on the heat. But before you do, experts say to be careful. “A lot of boilers, a lot of furnaces, have been sitting all summer long," said Chief Duane Trautman from the Lebanon Fire Department.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south in York closed all lanes

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash closed all lanes of I-83 south between Exit 21:US 30 EAST – Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – Market Street, as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 the closure is cleared. It is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
FOX 43

National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Road closures around Hershey expected next week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet in Hershey, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal from Monday, Oct. 3 and to Friday, Oct. 7. There will also be road closures in and around the following locations:. At 5...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Early morning fire damages Adams County church

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 2 caused damage to a church in Adams County. According to a post on the Cashtown Community Fire Facebook page, firefighters and surrounding departments were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to Jesus is Lord Ministries church at 3245 Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire damages Adams County church; cause unknown

An overnight fire damaged an Adams County church, according to the Cashtown Fire Department. Firefighters were alerted to the Jesus is Lord Ministries International church on 3425 Chambersburg Road at 3:57 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cashtown Community Fire Facebook page. When crews arrived, they found fire burning on the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County road reopens after three vehicle crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County was closed for more than an hour due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. A picture shared by Manheim Township Fire Rescue showed a vehicle on its side and a red Volkswagon with severe rear-end damage.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
