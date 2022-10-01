ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Old Dairy Queen on Parnell torn down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The once-popular neighborhood Dairy Queen along Parnell Avenue near Northside Park was brought down Wednesday morning. An excavator leveled the structure at 2902 Parnell Ave. It had stood since 1950, WANE 15 learned. The Dairy Queen closed after the 2018 season. So what’s the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Girl Scouts launches annual Fall Product Program; offers nuts, chocolates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana launched its annual Fall Product Program, which runs from now through Oct. 30. During the program, girls will learn and practice the five skills of entrepreneurship: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All proceeds...
FORT WAYNE, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?

Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana Tech launches STEAM program for middle schoolers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Middle school students have the opportunity to explore future careers in engineering, computer science and technology through a new program at Indiana Tech. In tandem with the school’s STEAM Academy youth program, Indiana Tech is launching the Career Explorer Club. Middle schoolers can participate...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chess Game#Chess Players#Parks And Recreation
wfft.com

Auburn Garrett Drive-In raising money to fund an estimated $300K in repairs

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gone with the wind, but returning with your help. “The questions. The questions. The questions people have. What happened? What can be done? Are you going to reopen?" Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Operator Bruce Babbitt said. Their season was cut short this year, after a high-winded storm severely...
AUBURN, IN
wfft.com

Gun found on North Side student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A North Side student has been taken into custody for possession of a gun. Police say that around 11:45 a.m. Monday, staff members detained and searched a student following tips from other students that the student had items not allowed at school. A Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE-TV

Truck to dump 1 ton of candy at trick-or-treat event in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A truck is dumping a whole ton of candy onto a street in downtown Wabash for the city’s trick-or-treating event. The annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza brings in families from around northeast Indiana to enjoy Halloween festivities. Wabash Trucking is bringing a roll-off truck filled with...
WABASH, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - East Allen County Schools (EACS) officials say all EACS school buildings are on lockout status on Tuesday. EACS spokesperson Tamyra Kelly says the EACS administration was made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” that was made on Monday against the New Haven Jr/Sr High School. Details around the threat were not disclosed.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Road closure near entrance to New Haven neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A gas line is being installed near the entrance of a neighborhood in New Haven, the city’s engineering department announced Tuesday in a release. Woodmere Drive between Sara and Bedford drives is being closed “for a few hours” Tuesday and Wednesday while NIPSCO installs a gas line, according to the release. A schedule for the closure was not specified.
NEW HAVEN, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available

According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
ANGOLA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Some chilly mornings this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It looks like the summer heat is gone for the year and only a few more days left with highs in the 70s. This week we’ll see a couple of those, but some chilly morning temperatures. Sunday evening, temperatures will drop...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

REPORT: Huntington University runners allege abuse, doping by former coach

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An article from the IndyStar is shedding light on an alleged “cult-like” atmosphere around the former coach of Huntington University’s Cross Country program. Fort Wayne’s NBC News reported in February that the former coach, Nicholas Johnson, was sentenced to spend...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Brightpoint prepares heating and electric bill aid for winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint has opened the application period for its energy assistance program (EAP) for this year. Applying for the EAP also automatically applies you for the Inflation Supplement if your application is approved before May 15. With the supplement, approved customers will get $250 towards their heating bills and another $250 towards their electric bills for the accounts that Brightpoint has on file.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy