WANE-TV
Old Dairy Queen on Parnell torn down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The once-popular neighborhood Dairy Queen along Parnell Avenue near Northside Park was brought down Wednesday morning. An excavator leveled the structure at 2902 Parnell Ave. It had stood since 1950, WANE 15 learned. The Dairy Queen closed after the 2018 season. So what’s the...
WANE-TV
State police finally catch ‘Hamburglar’ at Halloween event in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The infamous McDonald’s Hamburglar made an appearance Saturday at a Halloween gathering in Waynedale,. All in good fun, Indiana State Police with the Fort Wayne Post finally “arrested” the thief. State police said in a Facebook post:. After years of being...
WANE-TV
Girl Scouts launches annual Fall Product Program; offers nuts, chocolates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana launched its annual Fall Product Program, which runs from now through Oct. 30. During the program, girls will learn and practice the five skills of entrepreneurship: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All proceeds...
earnthenecklace.com
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
Four-star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson discusses his recent Purdue visit
Purdue was the first school to offer four-star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) following a camp prior to his junior season and the Boilermakers.
WANE-TV
Indiana Tech launches STEAM program for middle schoolers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Middle school students have the opportunity to explore future careers in engineering, computer science and technology through a new program at Indiana Tech. In tandem with the school’s STEAM Academy youth program, Indiana Tech is launching the Career Explorer Club. Middle schoolers can participate...
wfft.com
Auburn Garrett Drive-In raising money to fund an estimated $300K in repairs
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gone with the wind, but returning with your help. “The questions. The questions. The questions people have. What happened? What can be done? Are you going to reopen?" Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Operator Bruce Babbitt said. Their season was cut short this year, after a high-winded storm severely...
WANE-TV
Explore the upscale amenities at Hilton Garden Inn
Jessica Williams heads to Hilton Garden Inn Fort Wayne North to see what experience guests can have when they book their stay. You can find more information here.
wfft.com
Gun found on North Side student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A North Side student has been taken into custody for possession of a gun. Police say that around 11:45 a.m. Monday, staff members detained and searched a student following tips from other students that the student had items not allowed at school. A Fort Wayne...
September 2022 Fort Wayne weather recap and October preview
September 2022 featured below average precipitation and this trend looks to continue in October.
WANE-TV
Truck to dump 1 ton of candy at trick-or-treat event in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A truck is dumping a whole ton of candy onto a street in downtown Wabash for the city’s trick-or-treating event. The annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza brings in families from around northeast Indiana to enjoy Halloween festivities. Wabash Trucking is bringing a roll-off truck filled with...
fortwaynesnbc.com
EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - East Allen County Schools (EACS) officials say all EACS school buildings are on lockout status on Tuesday. EACS spokesperson Tamyra Kelly says the EACS administration was made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” that was made on Monday against the New Haven Jr/Sr High School. Details around the threat were not disclosed.
WANE-TV
Road closure near entrance to New Haven neighborhood
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A gas line is being installed near the entrance of a neighborhood in New Haven, the city’s engineering department announced Tuesday in a release. Woodmere Drive between Sara and Bedford drives is being closed “for a few hours” Tuesday and Wednesday while NIPSCO installs a gas line, according to the release. A schedule for the closure was not specified.
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Some chilly mornings this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It looks like the summer heat is gone for the year and only a few more days left with highs in the 70s. This week we’ll see a couple of those, but some chilly morning temperatures. Sunday evening, temperatures will drop...
fortwaynesnbc.com
REPORT: Huntington University runners allege abuse, doping by former coach
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An article from the IndyStar is shedding light on an alleged “cult-like” atmosphere around the former coach of Huntington University’s Cross Country program. Fort Wayne’s NBC News reported in February that the former coach, Nicholas Johnson, was sentenced to spend...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools looks to solve “concerning” gun issue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A third gun in less than two weeks was brought onto a FWCS school property on Monday. The gun was found at North Side High School. That incident follows guns being found at Wayne High School and the playground of Haley Elementary School. While...
WANE-TV
Brightpoint prepares heating and electric bill aid for winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint has opened the application period for its energy assistance program (EAP) for this year. Applying for the EAP also automatically applies you for the Inflation Supplement if your application is approved before May 15. With the supplement, approved customers will get $250 towards their heating bills and another $250 towards their electric bills for the accounts that Brightpoint has on file.
