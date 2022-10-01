Read full article on original website
TOPEKA — Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios agreed to lower Dana Chandler’s bond and change the venue for a new trial in her 20-year-old double murder case. Last month’s trial ended in a hung jury, with the 12 members unable to agree on whether Chandler killed her ex-husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, in 2002.
CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Topeka. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located one man identified as Keith...
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires,...
KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating Sunday fatal officer involved shooting in Lawrence identified the man who died as 43-year-old Michael Blanck of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request KBI...
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Thursday of Gregory D. Ultican inside a Blue Springs residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
(AP) — Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians. Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left field, scoring automatic runner...
(AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. Quantrill was in danger of his unblemished run...
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say they have opened a homicide investigation after two people died following a fire early Saturday in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood,. Authorities responded about 5 a.m. to a report of a structure fire and discovered two people inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake said.
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
(AP) — Shane Bieber tuned up for his start in Game 1 of the wild-card series, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers in the second inning and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber allowed two runs in five innings in...
April Shabazz began driving for Uber full time this summer. The job wasn’t new for her. Rideshare driving had been her side gig for three years, along with work as a tax preparer. Shabazz, a member of Stand Up KC and the Missouri Workers Center, likes Uber’s flexible schedule....
JOHNSON COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Friday in Johnson County. Shawnee Police reported a semi dump truck was southbound in the 7700 Block of Interstate 435. The truck left the road and struck an unoccupied vehicle that was abandoned on the side of the highway. The driver of the truck was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay's stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including...
