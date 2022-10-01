ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman

COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
BURLINGTON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police investigate 3rd homicide in Topeka in 2 days

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Topeka. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located one man identified as Keith...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
St. Joseph Post

Police make arrest in hit-and-run that injured Kan. man

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
NORTONVILLE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old

KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long criminal history

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating Sunday fatal officer involved shooting in Lawrence identified the man who died as 43-year-old Michael Blanck of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request KBI...
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide: 2 dead in Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say they have opened a homicide investigation after two people died following a fire early Saturday in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood,. Authorities responded about 5 a.m. to a report of a structure fire and discovered two people inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 finds meth during interstate traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Driver dies after ejected in dump truck crash on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Friday in Johnson County. Shawnee Police reported a semi dump truck was southbound in the 7700 Block of Interstate 435. The truck left the road and struck an unoccupied vehicle that was abandoned on the side of the highway. The driver of the truck was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City comes out fast, beats Tampa Bay 41-31

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay's stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including...
TAMPA, FL
