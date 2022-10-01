ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Victim in Vayo Avenue shooting identified, death ruled a homicide

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim in an early morning shooting in Chesterfield on Friday has been identified, and an official cause of death has been determined.

Chesterfield County Police responded to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a man lying in the road. He was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The man has now been identified as 36-year-old David Christopher Rosado. The medical examiner determined that Rosado died as a result of several gunshot wounds.

PREVIOUSLY: Man found dead in the road on Vayo Avenue in Chesterfield County

Rosado’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Chesterfield Police.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

WRIC - ABC 8News

