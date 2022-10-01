Victim in Vayo Avenue shooting identified, death ruled a homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim in an early morning shooting in Chesterfield on Friday has been identified, and an official cause of death has been determined.

Chesterfield County Police responded to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a man lying in the road. He was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The man has now been identified as 36-year-old David Christopher Rosado. The medical examiner determined that Rosado died as a result of several gunshot wounds.

Rosado’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Chesterfield Police.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.