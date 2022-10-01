Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash
SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Foulk Road Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north...
nccpdnews.com
CRASH INVESTIGATION LEADS TO FELONY DUI ARREST – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19804) The New Castle County Division of Police has charged Mark Rohrer (55) of Newark with driving under the influence of alcohol, his third offense. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 10:11 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the 1000 block of Kiamensi Road in reference to an unknown motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers located a Chevrolet Tahoe in a ditch off Kiamensi Road.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday evening. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a black 2010 Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road approaching the Smyrna Rest Area. For unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna Rest Area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Two Succumb To Injuries Suffered In Smyrna Motorcycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 2, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a black 2010 Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road approaching the Smyrna Rest Area. For unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna Rest Area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene.
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
Lumber truck overturned in Bridgeville crash
BRIDGEVILLE, DE – A tractor-trailer carrying a load of lumber was involved in a motor...
WBOC
DSP Investigating Serious Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Police are on the scene for a serious crash near the Smyrna Rest Area Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say N. Dupont Blvd. will be close for an extended period of time as police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The investigation is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Serious Crash Closes Route 13 In Townsend
Rescue crews along with Delaware State Police and DelDOT traffic personnel have responded to Route 13 in the area of Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews were told that two patients were trapped and the vehicle was on fire. First...
Philadelphia police working to ID woman found shot in Parkside
Officers say the gunman fired 10 shots from across the street.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WBOC
Milford Man Arrested With Handgun Following Fight in Downtown Dover
DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Massive overnight crash involving 5 tractor-trailers still causing I-95 delays
WHITE MARSH, MD—A massive overnight crash in White Marsh is still causing Tuesday morning delays on Interstate 95. At around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to a crash involving five tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles on southbound I-95 in the area of New Forge Road, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.
Driver held in Wildwood crash that killed two people
A Delaware man with a 20-year history of driving violations was on a suspended license when he fatally struck two people in Wildwood last month, according to information at his detention hearing. Gerald White, 37, will remain jailed after a detention hearing that included a list of his driving history...
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
fox29.com
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
WDEL 1150AM
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
WBOC
Remnants of Hurricane Ian Bring Flooding and High Surf to Delaware Beaches
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- High tides, flooding, and the threat of beach erosion have Delaware beach towns on high alert. Sharon Werner, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, said she has never seen the tides take over the entire beach before. "To see it it's devastating and it makes you appreciate the...
Comments / 0