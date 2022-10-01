ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

WBOC

Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash

SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Foulk Road Saturday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

CRASH INVESTIGATION LEADS TO FELONY DUI ARREST – WILMINGTON

(Wilmington, DE 19804) The New Castle County Division of Police has charged Mark Rohrer (55) of Newark with driving under the influence of alcohol, his third offense. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 10:11 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the 1000 block of Kiamensi Road in reference to an unknown motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers located a Chevrolet Tahoe in a ditch off Kiamensi Road.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

firststateupdate.com

WBOC

Series of Storms Impact Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

DSP Investigating Serious Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- Police are on the scene for a serious crash near the Smyrna Rest Area Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say N. Dupont Blvd. will be close for an extended period of time as police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The investigation is...
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Serious Crash Closes Route 13 In Townsend

Rescue crews along with Delaware State Police and DelDOT traffic personnel have responded to Route 13 in the area of Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews were told that two patients were trapped and the vehicle was on fire. First...
TOWNSEND, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Milford Man Arrested With Handgun Following Fight in Downtown Dover

DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
DOVER, DE
Nottingham MD

Massive overnight crash involving 5 tractor-trailers still causing I-95 delays

WHITE MARSH, MD—A massive overnight crash in White Marsh is still causing Tuesday morning delays on Interstate 95. At around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to a crash involving five tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles on southbound I-95 in the area of New Forge Road, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.
BreakingAC

Driver held in Wildwood crash that killed two people

A Delaware man with a 20-year history of driving violations was on a suspended license when he fatally struck two people in Wildwood last month, according to information at his detention hearing. Gerald White, 37, will remain jailed after a detention hearing that included a list of his driving history...
WILDWOOD, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
FELTON, DE
fox29.com

Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast

Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
NEW CASTLE, DE

