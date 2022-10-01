Read full article on original website
Watch scenes from Penn State football practice, Oct. 4, 2022
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team hosted practice today inside of Holuba Hall due to inclement weather. The team is coming off a tight 17-7 game victory over the Northwestern Wildcats this past Saturday, improving to 5-0. The Nittany Lions are on a bye week this Saturday...
Scenes from Penn State’s bye week practice in Holuba Hall
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff moved their team indoors Tuesday afternoon for practice as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for Michigan following this week’s bye. Penn State is off to a 5-0 start on the 2022 season after their 17-7 win over Northwestern last weekend...
Penn State defensive end will be unavailable for ‘22 season; James Franklin talks ball security, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest from coach James Franklin, including an update on the availability of Smith Vilbert and how the coaching staff is addressing ball-security issues that popped up against Northwestern. Vilbert has yet to play in Penn State’s five games this season, and...
Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season
After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn State’s to-do list on offense for the bye week, the Lions’ biggest surprises: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s 5-0 start with the Lions resting on their bye week. There is still plenty of work to do on offense with regard to the passing game. Johnny and Bob also take a look at some of the surprise players on the team in all three phases.
Penn State wrestling schedule: Matches against Michigan, Iowa at Bryce Jordan Center highlight Nittany Lions season
Ticket invoices have been distributed and the full-season schedule has dropped, each a certain sign that another greatly anticipated Penn State wrestling season is in the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions, defending NCAA champions and winners of nine of the last 11 team titles, will take a 28-match winning streak...
“Hey, Jones!”: What is Wisconsin thinking? Will it now become Nebraska? Which Penn State QB/RB duo ya got?
We begin the mailbag with the bulletin-buster of the week which spawns a short, simple question with a long, complicated answer. And we still don’t know the full story. It might take months or years before we do. But this is the best I can do now. This, from...
Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey is putting up big numbers, setting big goals for State College
Freshman running backs don’t often unseat upper classmen to crack the starting lineup. But State College’s D’Antae Sheffey is not your typical freshman running back.
Jordan Byers propels West Perry field hockey to shutout divisional victory over Northern
Jordan Byers netted a pair of goals to lead West Perry (11-3, 8-1) to a 3-0 victory over Northern (11-2-1, 7-1) in a marquee Mid-Penn Colonial showdown Tuesday. Shay Dyer scored the other Mustang goal. Molly Zimmerman tallied two assists, while Autumn Albright accounted for one assist in the win.
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Kaylee Zellers, Maya Williams power Central Dauphin field hockey past Mifflin County
Kaylee Zellers and Maya Williams each turned in stellar offensive performances as Central Dauphin (9-2) cruised to a 6-1 win over Mifflin County (4-6-1). Zellers and Williams each netted three goals to pace the Rams. Anna Wolfgang picked up two assists, while Holly DeAngelo, Olivia Griffin, and Zellers tallied one assist in the victory.
Big Spring girls volleyball downs West Perry in Mid-Penn Colonial showdown
Big Spring (7-2) swept West Perry (2-9) in a Mid-Penn Colonial girls volleyball tilt Tuesday. The Bulldogs blanked the Mustangs 25-12, 25-20, 25-11. Chloe Hagenbuch paced the Bulldogs with 34 assists, 11 digs, and 3 aces. Camry Madden tallied 13 kills and 9 digs, while Kira Eisenberg accounted for 12 kills and 14 digs. Teammate Lauren Finkenbinder chipped in 14 digs, respectively.
Mollie Best, Sarah Waleski lead Carlisle field hockey past CD East
Carlisle (5-4-1) edged CD East (3-8) 2-0 Tuesday. Mollie Best put the Herd on top with an unassisted goal at the 9:05 mark in the second quarter. Sarah Waleski extended the lead with a goal late in the third quarter the ice the win.
Rees Schrode’s late goal lifts Lower Dauphin boys soccer to tightly-contested win against Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg (6-4-1) and Lower Dauphin (7-4-1) battled back and forth before Lower Dauphin found the back of the net seconds before the end of regulation to secure a 2-1 Mid-Penn Keystone victory Tuesday. Tai San put the Wildcats on the board first with a goal midway through the first half.
Lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County, lottery officials said. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers drawn on Oct. 1: 2-6-7-31-42-45, according to a press release.
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
Lycoming County to do hand recount of 2020 votes for president, one row office
WILLIAMSPORT – A hand recount of all ballots cast in the 2020 general election for president and one of the state row offices will take place in Lycoming County starting in January. The county commissioners sitting as the board of elections Tuesday voted 2-1 to do the recount and...
Driver, 68, asks for trial after police cite him in crash that killed motorcyclist in Cumberland County
Silver Spring police have cited a 68-year-old driver with failing to yield and careless driving after they say he turned left into a field causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Father’s Day. Jack Witter, of Mechanicsburg, pleaded not guilty to the two traffic citations in connection with...
Pa. man says he robbed bank to stay in prison, not be an imposition to family
WILLIAMSPORT – A 60-year-old man says he robbed a bank in Lycoming County so he would remain in jail and not burden the family with whom he has not had contact in 30 years with his medical bills. Robert A. Jones, after pleading guilty to a robbery charge Monday,...
Renovations begin on new Sadler Health Center facility
Renovations have begun on a facility in Hampden Township that will be home to Sadler Health Center. The new center will be located at 5210 E. Trindle Road. Sadler Health Center, is a federally qualified health center that provides primary care, dental care, behavioral health and support services. The new...
