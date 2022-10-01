ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Local event works to ensure no child sleeps on the floor

By Hanna Erdmann
 3 days ago

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to ensure no child in the Valley is sleeping on the floor.

Monday, the organization had its second annual build in Struthers. Organizers say right now they have more than 170 families on their waitlist.

Those in Struthers were hoping to help knock that number down by building about 20 beds.

Councilwoman Megan Pingley has made it possible for the build to happen in Struthers.

She says what inspired her was the need she saw right in their community.

“When I came across this non-profit and I saw the waitlist was so big and there were quite a few people in the city that actually needed beds, I thought there was nothing better to do than do this for the people here,” said Councilwoman Pingley.

The Struthers Community hopes to continue building beds as an annual event.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is able to help the Valley with continued support from the community.

You can learn more about donating or volunteering on its website .

