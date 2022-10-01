Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Giants' Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for concussion; Daniel Jones (leg) returns in Week 4
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion in the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor took a big hit and was brought to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. Starter Daniel Jones came back into the lineup to replace Taylor as the Giants have no other quarterbacks, but it is clear the Jones is also dealing with a significant injury.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Falcons place Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday with designation to return. Patterson will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen when the Falcons expect him to return. The 31-year-old veteran logged just one carry on Sunday and then decided to get surgery a day later. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to take over as the Falcons' lead back while Patterson is sidelined. Caleb Huntley is in line for increased usage as well. The Falcons will visit a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 5 that was just gashed on the ground by the Kansas City Chiefs for 189 yards on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Juan Soto left on San Diego's bench on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Soto will sit at home against his intrastate rivals after Brandon Dixon was shifted to right field, Josh Bell was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter, Wil Myers was shifted to first base, and Jurickson Profar was aligned in left field.
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford leading off for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Cavan Biggio starting Monday for Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Our models project Biggio for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Alex Verdugo starting for Red Sox Monday night
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Verdugo is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Verdugo for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Leody Taveras not in Rangers' lineup Sunday
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras is being replaced in center field by Bubba Thompson versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. In 330 plate appearances this season, Taveras has a .257 batting average with a .656 OPS, 4 home...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett not in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Stone Garrett as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Pavin Smith takes over at designated hitter and bats sixth. Garrett is batting .288 with a .882 OPS through...
numberfire.com
Jose Abreu batting third for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Abreu will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abreu for 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers is getting the nod at third base, batting second in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Devers for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
