Oklahoma City, OK

New Nonprofit Hub Officially Breaks Ground In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits shoveled some dirt Tuesday to celebrate the kickoff to renovations at their new building. The new space will offer resources and a place to meet and connect for Oklahoma’s more than 5,000 nonprofits. The groundbreaking comes after fundraising approximately $5.5 million dollars, which is...
OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday

The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
Artists make splash with new murals at OKC's Plaza District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - 37 new murals are decorating the Plaza District in Oklahoma City. The unveiling on Saturday was for the 7th annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Artists are chosen from all over North America to participate, beginning their murals in late September. The event is to celebrate creative...
Trick-Or-Treat Days And Times Set Up For The OKC Metro

Some Cities across the Oklahoma City metro are posting their trick-or-treating days and times. Yukon, Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City have recognized Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating. Midwest City and Del City will also host trick-or-treating on Halloween night as well. However, Bricktown and Downtown Oklahoma City have...
Pop-Up Shop Park Coming To Guthrie

Guthrie announced it has been awarded $250,000 to build a park in the city's downtown. The park will host multiple pop-up shops featuring local businesses, and a shaded pavilion with picnic tables and benches. the city plans for the park to be up and running by next spring, but officials...
Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage

NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
OKCFD Crews Respond To Fire In SW OKC

Fire crews in Oklahoma City responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of N Western Ave Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. According to OKCFD, the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. Crews were still on scene to do smoke removal.
Rainbow Fleet to host Free Fall Trick-or-Treat Carnival

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral will host an outdoor trick-or-treat free fall carnival for families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, at 1105 NW 45th Street. Costumed ghosts and goblins will be welcome, with candy and seasonal activities for all. “We look...
OCPD Searches For Answers After Man Found Dead In SE OKC Home

A small trailer park community near Tinker Air Force Base is shaken after a person was found dead in their home over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said they now will investigate the death as a homicide. Police initially described Clifton Whitetree's death as suspicious. Whitetree’s neighbors said they had...
