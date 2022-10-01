Read full article on original website
oknursingtimes.com
Mercy Celebrates Major Milestone in Construction of Love Family Women’s Center
Crowds cheered as construction crews lifted the final steel beam into the frame of the new Love Family Women’s Center Monday. The facility is under construction on the campus of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and will increase the hospital’s capacity to deliver babies by 40%. The women’s center...
News On 6
New Nonprofit Hub Officially Breaks Ground In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits shoveled some dirt Tuesday to celebrate the kickoff to renovations at their new building. The new space will offer resources and a place to meet and connect for Oklahoma’s more than 5,000 nonprofits. The groundbreaking comes after fundraising approximately $5.5 million dollars, which is...
News On 6
OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday
The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
Oklahoma City’s Only High-End Painting Franchise is Black-Owned, Committed to ‘Leaving the Door Open’ for Others to Follow
From the outside looking in, owning a franchise might look like a perfectly painted picture of entrepreneurial bliss, but a franchise owner in Oklahoma City is opening up about his challenges and the responsibility he has to his community. LIME Painting opened its first location in Oklahoma City, with one...
KTUL
Artists make splash with new murals at OKC's Plaza District
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - 37 new murals are decorating the Plaza District in Oklahoma City. The unveiling on Saturday was for the 7th annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Artists are chosen from all over North America to participate, beginning their murals in late September. The event is to celebrate creative...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
News On 6
Trick-Or-Treat Days And Times Set Up For The OKC Metro
Some Cities across the Oklahoma City metro are posting their trick-or-treating days and times. Yukon, Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City have recognized Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating. Midwest City and Del City will also host trick-or-treating on Halloween night as well. However, Bricktown and Downtown Oklahoma City have...
KOCO
Community gathers to raise money to send fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C.
EDMOND, Okla. — Officers and fans gathered to raise money to send a fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C. The goal of Sunday’s softball tournament was to raise money for fallen Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s family to go to Washington D.C. Dozens of officers and fans gathered at the Hall of Fame stadium for an all-day event.
News On 6
Pop-Up Shop Park Coming To Guthrie
Guthrie announced it has been awarded $250,000 to build a park in the city's downtown. The park will host multiple pop-up shops featuring local businesses, and a shaded pavilion with picnic tables and benches. the city plans for the park to be up and running by next spring, but officials...
News On 6
Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage
NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
News On 6
OKCFD Crews Respond To Fire In SW OKC
Fire crews in Oklahoma City responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of N Western Ave Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. According to OKCFD, the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. Crews were still on scene to do smoke removal.
Family Of Missing Cleveland County Man Hopes For Answers As Hunting Season Begins
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as archery deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan last month in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where his truck was found. He was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI is on the...
News On 6
Governor Stitt To Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing For Justice Reform Bill Hb 4369
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will hold a ceremonial bill signing for justice reform bill HB 4369 on Wednesday. Governor Stitt will be joined by Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest as well as other advocates for criminal justice reform. The Governor's Office says House Bill 4369 incentivizes compliance with parole...
ODOT approves $8.4 billion plan to upgrade state highways
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation Commission approved its newest update for the $8.4 billion Eight-Year Construction Work plan to improve the safety and reliability of Oklahoma’s highway network.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
city-sentinel.com
Rainbow Fleet to host Free Fall Trick-or-Treat Carnival
OKLAHOMA CITY – Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral will host an outdoor trick-or-treat free fall carnival for families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, at 1105 NW 45th Street. Costumed ghosts and goblins will be welcome, with candy and seasonal activities for all. “We look...
Police: 9-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Officials are investigating the tragic death of a 9-year-old child in south Oklahoma City.
News On 6
OCPD Searches For Answers After Man Found Dead In SE OKC Home
A small trailer park community near Tinker Air Force Base is shaken after a person was found dead in their home over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said they now will investigate the death as a homicide. Police initially described Clifton Whitetree's death as suspicious. Whitetree’s neighbors said they had...
