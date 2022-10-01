ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Dustin May
Person
Blake Treinen
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Alex Verdugo Raises Eyebrows, Bellinger’s Bounce Back, Where is Edwin Rios, Injuries and More

The Dodgers have put together a heck of a season in 2022. Despite a somewhat pedestrian 4-2 week, the club also won its 110th game of the year — the most ever in a single season in National League history — last week and is poised to get a true look at what the postseason roster could look like over these last three games against the Rockies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rockies#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Rockies visit the Dodgers in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -374, Rockies +295; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start the season at home against the Colorado Rockies. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Tony Gonsolin Reinstated, Andre Jackson Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Tony Gonsolin off the 15-day injured list and optioned Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin returns after missing five weeks while recovering from a right forearm strain. The Dodgers initially believed his absence would be...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy