Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
Aaron Judge Reacts to Fan Who Caught Home Run Ball No. 62
The Yankees slugger shared his thoughts about the person who caught his historic home run ball.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
Experts Estimate Value of Judge’s No. 62 Home Run Ball
The historic keepsake is estimated to fetch well over seven figures on the open market.
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Dodgers News: Alex Verdugo Raises Eyebrows, Bellinger’s Bounce Back, Where is Edwin Rios, Injuries and More
The Dodgers have put together a heck of a season in 2022. Despite a somewhat pedestrian 4-2 week, the club also won its 110th game of the year — the most ever in a single season in National League history — last week and is poised to get a true look at what the postseason roster could look like over these last three games against the Rockies.
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday
Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
True Blue LA
Dodgers shut down by Germán Márquez, Rockies in strikeout-heavy affair
A sleepy Sunday saw plenty of strikeouts and very few runs at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies plated the bulk of them for a 4-1 win to send the Dodgers to their 49th loss of the season. Los Angeles managed just three hits, two of them by Trayce Thompson. The two...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Tentative Postseason Plan with Tony Gonsolin
The biggest question surrounding the Dodgers right now has to be Tony Gonsolin. Just a few weeks ago, Gonsolin was firmly in the race for the NL Cy Young Award. But, as many expected, his career-high 128.1 innings caught up to him, and he was on the IL for six weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
88-year-old ex-MLB pitcher is gaining new fame — thanks to his granddaughter’s TikTok
A former Major League Baseball pitcher and coach has a new following thanks to his granddaughter’s viral TikTok videos, which share his stories to an entirely new generation. Wes Stock, 88, who was a pitcher and catcher before becoming a World Series winning pitching coach, is often the subject...
‘It’s a decision that sucks’: Aaron Boone reveals reasoning behind pulling Luis Severino amid no-hit bid vs. Rangers
While everybody watching live in the stands at Globe Life Field in Arlington was waiting for Aaron Judge to hit his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino stole the show with a sterling performance on the mound to lead the Bronx Bombers to a 3-1 victory Monday night.
FOX Sports
Rockies visit the Dodgers in season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -374, Rockies +295; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start the season at home against the Colorado Rockies. Los...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Tony Gonsolin Reinstated, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Tony Gonsolin off the 15-day injured list and optioned Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin returns after missing five weeks while recovering from a right forearm strain. The Dodgers initially believed his absence would be...
Comments / 0