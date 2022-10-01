Read full article on original website
Yavapai Trails Association Awarded Funding from ACF
Yavapai Trails Association (YTA) has been awarded funding to complete a project that will utilize private donations, Back Country Horseman of Central Arizona (BCHCAZ) partnership funding, volunteer resources, and Forest Service Great American Outdoors Act funding. The $15,000 grant award will be utilized to fund a critical backlog of maintenance on the Almosta Trail System in the Prescott National Forest. The total restoration project budget is valued at over $50,000 worth of trail improvements.
Trunk-or-Treat Returns to Cottonwood
On Monday, October 31, 2022, Cottonwood’s annual Trunk-or-Treat returns to haunt Brian Mickelsen Parkway from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event is free to the public, and all ghouls and ghosts are invited to take part in the event. Stroll through the decorated trunks if you dare, but attendees beware you are in for a magical treat with this year’s theme of Disney Villains.
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
Appointment Made to Sedona Oak Creek School District
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Price, to the Sedona Oak Creek Joint Unified School District Governing Board. The appointment will be effective October 2, 2022 and will expire on December 31, 2024. This non-partisan seat was vacant due to the...
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 3rd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Prescott Valley Police Recognizes Crime Prevention Month
Prescott Valley Police announced that October is Crime Prevention Month. As families are starting to make plans for the holidays, the Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind our citizens of ways to protect themselves from being victims during the holiday season. • Lock your vehicle as well as...
Prescott East Highway Reconstruction Project to Begin
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
travelyouman.com
Phoenix To Sedona Road Trip (The Ultimate Itinerary)
Arizona must have some of the nicest sights to see when driving. Furthermore, you don’t even need to go very far to get some amazing sights! Phoenix is a good example. You are rewarded with a view that quickly changes from cityscapes to saguaro-lined hills to miles and miles of desert brush to finally, seemingly out of nowhere, to a cascade of red rocks, each one bigger than the next and emerging from the landscape like crawling giants during the brief 2-hour drive from Phoenix to Sedona. We will also help you to understand how far from Sedona to Phoenix that you have to travel and how to get the most out of your experience.
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
September Prescott Valley Community Development Report
The Prescott Valley Community Development Department released the August 2022 monthly staff report featuring 337 new permits across both commercial and residential. The following is a quick overview. TypeValuationAmount (Permits) Commercial Addition (2)$190,000$1,889.27. Commercial Electrical (1)$3,500$99.55. Commercial Sign (2)$44,871$1,319.50. Commercial Zoning (4)$15,140$132.70. Commercial New (1)$620,000$7,031.84. Misc Grading (3)$18,570$1,120.22. Misc Manufactured-Mobile...
Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
October 3rd Mondays with the Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
Yavapai College Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Gateway
The Yavapai College men’s soccer team tallied its third-consecutive shutout on Saturday afternoon in Prescott, Arizona, at Ken Lindley Field as the Roughriders defeated the GateWay Community College Geckos 5-0. On the season, YC is now 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play. After 20 minutes of scoreless soccer,...
