ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

HOME to break ground on new Downtown housing development for 80 families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Downtown El Paso housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The brand-new Nuestra Senora community, 415 Montana Ave., is being billed as the “first-of-its-kind” in Downtown El Paso. It will house 80 families and cost $17.7 […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening

Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Horizon City, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Horizon City, TX
KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Job Fairs Happening Today

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a Nurses hiring event. The event will be at start at 4 pm to 7 pm at Southwest University Park Stadium. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates are The post Job Fairs Happening Today appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Fall and winter water restrictions

Daytime summer water restrictions, which are in effect annually from April 1 to Sept. 30, have expired for 2022. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1 and continuing through March 31, 2023, Las Cruces Utilities water customers are allowed to water outdoor vegetation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only on their designated watering days.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Edc
KVIA ABC-7

“Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- An initiative dubbed "Parents on Patrol" or "POP" will begin Friday for the Gadsden Independent School District. The POP program recruits parents of students that attend schools in the district to be an extra set of eyes and ears around campuses. The program runs on a volunteer basis. Duties include checking The post “Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD appeared first on KVIA.
ANTHONY, NM
KTSM

El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Bucket List: Murals of the Mesilla Valley

The Mesilla Valley is a work of art, from the rows of pecan trees and chile plants that dance under the majestic blue sky to the short and spectacular color explosions on the mountains during a desert sunset to the way the Organ Mountains seem to stand at attention just a little bit more before dawn breaks, beckoning our fair city to rise with the sun. While Mother Nature bestowed beauty upon our valley, it is the people, residents, and artists that interpret our culture and our community, weaving our stories like fabric to make up the tapestry that is the Mesilla Valley.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KTSM

Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Chalk The Block

Chalk the Block turns 15 this year and the festival is back to its three-day weekend format. Chalk the Block takes place from Friday October 7, 2022 to Sunday October 9, 2022 in downtown El Paso. Originally Broadcast on October 1, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New fund aims to save animals’ lives in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation is partnering with El Paso Animal Services to create ‘Friends of El Paso Animal Services Fund’ to help save animals’ lives. The Friends of El Paso Animal Services was started by former City Representative Dr. Michiel Noe in 2017 to support the El Paso Animal Services […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy