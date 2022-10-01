Read full article on original website
HOME to break ground on new Downtown housing development for 80 families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Downtown El Paso housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The brand-new Nuestra Senora community, 415 Montana Ave., is being billed as the “first-of-its-kind” in Downtown El Paso. It will house 80 families and cost $17.7 […]
County approves nearly $10M in Covid rescue funds for nonprofits, service groups
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court approved providing $9.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for El Paso non-profits and local service entities that serve the community through resilience programming and projects. The County received 58 applications for a total requested amount of $31.6 million. The awards approved Monday […]
Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening
Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
Opinion: Learn where El Paso City Council candidates stand on the issues
In keeping with its vision of an engaged and informed citizenry, the El Paso Community First Coalition is hosting two issue-oriented public forums for candidates for El Paso City Council. The forum for the District 5 and District 6 seats will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. at...
New county migrant processing center getting ready to open
EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
Job Fairs Happening Today
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a Nurses hiring event. The event will be at start at 4 pm to 7 pm at Southwest University Park Stadium. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates are The post Job Fairs Happening Today appeared first on KVIA.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area
The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Petition successfully blocks vote on $345 million bond for University Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas — A movement to block $345.7 million of certificates of obligation bonds for University Medical Center succeeded after garnering enough signatures in a petition. The petition, submitted by the Libre Initiative, met the required amount of approved signatures needed to block commissioners court from voting on...
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
Fall and winter water restrictions
Daytime summer water restrictions, which are in effect annually from April 1 to Sept. 30, have expired for 2022. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1 and continuing through March 31, 2023, Las Cruces Utilities water customers are allowed to water outdoor vegetation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only on their designated watering days.
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding
You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
El Paso May Soon Have Direct Flights To Amazing Mexican Hotspots
This would be so cool ... and it's about time. One of my most favorite places in the world is Cancun, Mexico. Specifically, the area known as the Riviera Maya. Beautiful resorts, pristine beaches where the water is as warm as bath water and there are so many cool things to see and do.
“Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD
ANTHONY, New Mexico -- An initiative dubbed "Parents on Patrol" or "POP" will begin Friday for the Gadsden Independent School District. The POP program recruits parents of students that attend schools in the district to be an extra set of eyes and ears around campuses. The program runs on a volunteer basis. Duties include checking The post “Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
Las Cruces Bucket List: Murals of the Mesilla Valley
The Mesilla Valley is a work of art, from the rows of pecan trees and chile plants that dance under the majestic blue sky to the short and spectacular color explosions on the mountains during a desert sunset to the way the Organ Mountains seem to stand at attention just a little bit more before dawn breaks, beckoning our fair city to rise with the sun. While Mother Nature bestowed beauty upon our valley, it is the people, residents, and artists that interpret our culture and our community, weaving our stories like fabric to make up the tapestry that is the Mesilla Valley.
Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
Chalk The Block
Chalk the Block turns 15 this year and the festival is back to its three-day weekend format. Chalk the Block takes place from Friday October 7, 2022 to Sunday October 9, 2022 in downtown El Paso. Originally Broadcast on October 1, 2022.
New fund aims to save animals’ lives in Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation is partnering with El Paso Animal Services to create ‘Friends of El Paso Animal Services Fund’ to help save animals’ lives. The Friends of El Paso Animal Services was started by former City Representative Dr. Michiel Noe in 2017 to support the El Paso Animal Services […]
High school music programs creating next generation of mariachi performers
EL PASO, Tex. — As the morning sun rises over the mountains, teacher Mike Hernandez prepares to guide his students through their musical paces. “The kids really, really get excited when they have the suit on,” he said, “and it represents not only the music, but it represents themselves.”
