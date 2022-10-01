Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly all Duke Energy customers have power once again in the Carolinas after severe weather moved through some areas during the end of the week. The company announced on Sunday that 97% of customers in the Carolinas had power restored by Sunday after Hurricane Ian and the remnants of the storm knocked electricity out for many. As of 3:30 p.m., Duke reported there were 636 outages and 9,898 customers without power. This includes 9,681 customers without power in North Carolina and 217 customers without power in South Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday evening, many local leaders gathered for a Reproductive Justice Rally at The Orange Peel in downtown Asheville. The event was an effort to rally for the right to choose in North Carolina. Rally organizers said not supporting abortion access is out of touch...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Western North Carolina nonprofit organizations have crews on the ground in Florida where communities are recovering from Hurricane Ian. Volunteers from Hearts with Hands packed a tractor-trailer full of supplies to be shipped to Florida Monday evening. Over the weekend, volunteers packed more...
WLOS — Officials say more than 60 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the majority of the fatalities in Florida and some in North Carolina. Officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as searchers move through the destruction. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida are still without power, but that’s down from the peak of 2.6 million.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina are trending downward. Currently, 12 counties in the state are at "High risk of illness" and are straining the health care system. That's down from 21 the week before, according to the state health department's online COVID dashboard. But...
