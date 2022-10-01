Read full article on original website
Local quilt shop sends about 50 quilts to Uvalde families
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Quick Quilts, a blanket shop in Rigby, has worked nonstop since May to slowly produce nearly 50 quilts that will be sent soon to Uvalde, Texas. It has been a slow work in progress during the past few months to give comfort to those who lost loved ones in the Uvalde school shooting.
Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Multiple employers who are ready to hire qualified applicants will be on hand at a hiring event Oct. 5. The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. in Idaho Falls at the Idaho Department of Labor Idaho Falls office, 1515 E. Lincoln Road.
This year’s potato harvest is going “very well”
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This year’s drought was a concern for farmers and their crops, but according to a local potato grower, the harvest is, “going very well.”. Bryon Reed is one of the potato growers in East Idaho and says, “The crop is really good quality this year, the weather has been just excellent and we’re having a really good harvest.”
Ashton construction traffic pattern changes Tuesday
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – There will be a change in the current traffic pattern for the construction work at the Intersection of US 20 and SH 47 in Ashton starting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. US 20 traffic will be shifted to the East side of the road. SH 47...
3 things to know this morning – October 3, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Ammon and Westside library branches for Bonneville County are now open. Those living in Bonneville County, but outside Idaho Falls city limits, can get a library card at the new Ammon and Westside libraries at no extra cost.
Sunny and warming up 70’s all week
High pressure is in control and that means dry weather for the week ahead. Whatever clouds/moisture is with us in the upper highlands and mountains will burn out later and we’ll enjoy above average/seasonal temperatures today. Low to mid 60’s for Jackson and Driggs. 70 in Salmon and low 70’s for Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Blackfoot. You’ll need a jacket in the morning and sunglasses with the windows cracked in the afternoon. We’ll keep this weather pattern up into the weekend. BTW – peak fall foliage is coming up this weekend and week after 10/9-10/16 through eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.
