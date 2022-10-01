High pressure is in control and that means dry weather for the week ahead. Whatever clouds/moisture is with us in the upper highlands and mountains will burn out later and we’ll enjoy above average/seasonal temperatures today. Low to mid 60’s for Jackson and Driggs. 70 in Salmon and low 70’s for Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Blackfoot. You’ll need a jacket in the morning and sunglasses with the windows cracked in the afternoon. We’ll keep this weather pattern up into the weekend. BTW – peak fall foliage is coming up this weekend and week after 10/9-10/16 through eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO