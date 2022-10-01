Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
KUTV
U of U celebrates new digital database honoring Utah’s Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah is celebrating a major step in helping to promote and preserve Black history in the state by launching a special database that’s named after a local community leader. The France Davis Utah Black Archive will allow people to gather...
KUTV
Judge dismisses civil case filed by 100+ women against Provo OB/GYN
A Utah County judge has dismissed a civil case involving more than one hundred women who allege their OB/GYN sexually abused them during their appointments. Dr. David Broadbent's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss, claiming the women's allegations stem from a medical malpractice action, which means they are required to file a notice of intent with the Department of Occupational and Professional Licensing (DOPL).
KUTV
Parent-sponsored dance organized for students turned away over dress code violations
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Parents of students who attend the American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork are making preparations for a makeup dance after some students who attended the charter school's homecoming dance were not allowed entrance over dress code violations. Students held a protest on Sept. 26,...
KUTV
Police say no credible danger at West High after social media post implying threat
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department on Wednesday assigned officers to West High School after a social media post raised concerns, according to authorities. The police presence was strictly precautionary, though. SLCPD stated authorities were made aware of a post "implying a threat" that had...
KUTV
Escalante at Draper is the perfect place for family members
KUTV — Escalante at Draper is an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah with many wonderful amenities, rooms, activities, and food for its residents. Heather Haley, the regional vice president of sales and marketing, spoke to Kari about your family member's new home away from home. For more information...
KUTV
Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
KUTV
Some say process wasn't transparent as SLC School District appoints interim superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As the interim superintendent for the Salt Lake City School District was announced Tuesday evening, some claim the process wasn't transparent. Dr. Martin Bates will serve on an interim basis while the district searches for a permanent replacement for Dr. Timothy Gadson who resigned amid controversy.
KUTV
Pretrial conference pushed to December for teen accused of killing 2 Hunter High students
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pretrial conference scheduled Wednesday for a teen boy accused of murder has been rescheduled. The now-15-year-old is accused of shooting and killing two Hunter High School students and injuring another in West Valley City in January. Pretrial proceedings have been postponed several times...
KUTV
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
KUTV
West Jordan deaths of father, son being investigated as murder-suicide
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after two men were discovered dead inside their West Jordan home, authorities said. The individuals were found at a house in the area of 4700 West and Colander Drive on Monday afternoon. West Jordan Police public information officer Samuel Winkler said...
KUTV
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
KUTV
SLCo Council votes in favor of resolution that gondola alternative be eliminated
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Council voted in favor of a resolution recommending that the gondola alternative for Little Cottonwood Canyon be eliminated. Much of the discussion and public comment took place during the council work session ahead of the formal county council meeting. It was...
KUTV
7 Centerville police officers awarded for response to bizarre home invasion, fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Seven officers with the Centerville Police Department received awards at Tuesday night’s city council meeting for their response to a home invasion and fire this past summer. The incident happened on July 21. According to court documents, 37-year-old Ammon Woodhead barged into a Centerville...
KUTV
Painted Tree Boutiques opens store in Orem
KUTV — Shop from hundreds of local vendors all under one roof. Painted Tree Boutiques just opened its first Utah location in Orem. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS...
KUTV
At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County
PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
KUTV
Enjoy delicious BBQ while feeding the hungry
KUTV — You can help a good cause all while enjoying some delicious food this weekend!. Ryan Burton from Recteq joined us to discuss their upcoming event, Utah BBQ Gives Back. Recteq has partnered with the Utah Food Bank to raise donations before the start of the busy holiday...
KUTV
Left-turn crash in Millcreek leaves motorcyclist in extremely critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after a crash in Millcreek Wednesday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. The crash happened in the area of 4500 South and 1100 East just after 7:30 a.m., and westbound lanes on 4500 South were closed for several hours during the investigation.
KUTV
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
KUTV
New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women's soccer game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
KUTV
Ogden residents frustrated over loud cars, street racing on residential street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Ogden police say they are aware of a known street racing spot, and that it has been going on for months despite neighbors' complaints. The incident is happening on North Monroe Boulevard in Ogden where it dead ends right near the North Ogden border. Residents...
