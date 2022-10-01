ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments / 22

DB ...
3d ago

"Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates".... if he can stop talking about himself long enough

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Survey: Republicans trailing big in Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points. Nessel’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon in latest election poll

A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey of Michigan voters, conducted by WDIV and The Detroit News September 26-29, shows a 17 point lead for the Democratic incumbent. According to the data, Whitmer’s numbers aren’t going up; Dixon’s numbers are falling. Whitmer continues to lead Dixon with women voters by a 2-1 margin.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Warren, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
Warren, MI
Government
The Grand Rapids Press

Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes

In the 2020 presidential election, there were upwards of 150 poll workers in Detroit.  Then came the onslaught of right-wing conspiracy theories and lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump – and the baseless claim that heavily Democratic Detroit had played a starring role.  In the wake of these lies, […] The post Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The State News, Michigan State University

Amidst a polling lag, Michigan Republicans look for a boost from Trump

At a rally in Warren on Saturday night, the message was clear - Michigan's Republican candidates are still united behind Donald Trump. Hours before the former president made his entrance at Macomb Community College, a lineup of both state and federal Republican politicians and candidates made speeches professing their commitment to his policy platform and vision for the GOP. Ahead of November's midterm elections, Trump has maintained his status as a critical endorsement for Republican candidates across the country.Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno said that he spoke with Trump about the importance of uniting voters behind the GOP ticket. "We brought...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Candidates#Election Local#Congressional District#Gop#Republican#State#U S Representative
WLNS

Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Legislature passes $1 billion spending plan, sparking GOP criticism

Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, unexpectedly resigns from leadership post. Michigan Legislature approves $846 million fund to attract businesses to the state. Michigan Republicans fail to override Gov. Whitmer’s veto on anti-abortion funds. Smaller...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Dixon Holds Freedom Rally at Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in northern Michigan highlighting the impact of COVID restrictions on small business, which were put in place by her opponent, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration. It’s the first of three ‘Freedom Rallies’ Dixon will hold this week, with just over a month left...
GAYLORD, MI
WILX-TV

DECISION 2022: Governor Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running for re-election. 51-year-old Gretchen Whitmer is the Democratic nominee. Inaugurated in 2019, she became the 49th governor to hold office in Michigan. She is currently on her first term as governor and is up for re-election in 2022 against GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tufor Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
bridgemi.com

Michigan Proposal 3: What changes if abortion becomes constitutional right

The abortion ballot measure would ensure ‘reproductive freedom’ for all. Democratic candidates typically support, while Republicans oppose. Many details may have to be sorted out in the courts or Legislature. Michigan voters will decide the future of legally-accessed abortions in the state when they vote on Proposal 3...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy