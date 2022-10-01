Read full article on original website
"Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates".... if he can stop talking about himself long enough
Survey: Republicans trailing big in Michigan elections
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points. Nessel’s […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races 1 month before election
DETROIT – Michigan Democratic incumbents for two major statewide offices have growing leads over their Republican opponents one month out from the November election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that Democratic incumbent Michigan Attorney General...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon in latest election poll
A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey of Michigan voters, conducted by WDIV and The Detroit News September 26-29, shows a 17 point lead for the Democratic incumbent. According to the data, Whitmer’s numbers aren’t going up; Dixon’s numbers are falling. Whitmer continues to lead Dixon with women voters by a 2-1 margin.
FOX 17, Michigan Scripps stations to host gubernatorial debate on Oct. 25
Both campaigns have agreed to a debate on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The debate will be televised live for one hour and will air commercial-free.
1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots
The Michigan Secretary of State has reported that more than 1.5 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots for the upcoming election on November 8.
Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid
WARREN, Mich. — (AP) — Paige Cole is one of the "Anons." The mother of three from Eastpointe, Michigan, says Joe Biden is a sham president and believes Donald Trump will soon be reinstated to the White House to finish the remainder of Biden's term. “His whole inauguration...
Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes
In the 2020 presidential election, there were upwards of 150 poll workers in Detroit. Then came the onslaught of right-wing conspiracy theories and lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump – and the baseless claim that heavily Democratic Detroit had played a starring role. In the wake of these lies, […] The post Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Many Michigan Republicans Don't Seem Very Into Their Nominee For Governor
Tudor Dixon, the party’s nominee for governor, had the smallest contingent of visible allies, judging by the campaign apparel that people wore to the Michigan rally.
Michigan’s Republican AG, SOS candidates fighting radical Democrats, they tell Trump crowd
WARREN, MI – Republican candidates for Michigan’s lesser-known but still critical executive offices, attorney general and secretary of state, framed their races as fights against “oppressive” and “authoritarian” Democratic rule. AG nominee Matthew DePerno and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo, both endorsed by former President...
Detroit News
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
Amidst a polling lag, Michigan Republicans look for a boost from Trump
At a rally in Warren on Saturday night, the message was clear - Michigan's Republican candidates are still united behind Donald Trump. Hours before the former president made his entrance at Macomb Community College, a lineup of both state and federal Republican politicians and candidates made speeches professing their commitment to his policy platform and vision for the GOP. Ahead of November's midterm elections, Trump has maintained his status as a critical endorsement for Republican candidates across the country.Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno said that he spoke with Trump about the importance of uniting voters behind the GOP ticket. "We brought...
Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
wdet.org
Michigan Legislature passes $1 billion spending plan, sparking GOP criticism
Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, unexpectedly resigns from leadership post. Michigan Legislature approves $846 million fund to attract businesses to the state. Michigan Republicans fail to override Gov. Whitmer’s veto on anti-abortion funds. Smaller...
Dixon Holds Freedom Rally at Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in northern Michigan highlighting the impact of COVID restrictions on small business, which were put in place by her opponent, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration. It’s the first of three ‘Freedom Rallies’ Dixon will hold this week, with just over a month left...
WILX-TV
DECISION 2022: Governor Gretchen Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running for re-election. 51-year-old Gretchen Whitmer is the Democratic nominee. Inaugurated in 2019, she became the 49th governor to hold office in Michigan. She is currently on her first term as governor and is up for re-election in 2022 against GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tufor Dixon.
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer looks to lower insulin costs; build production facility in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she signed an executive directive asking state agencies to find a way to lower the cost of insulin, and to investigate whether Michigan could build a facility to produce the life-saving biologic. "The American people pay ten times more for...
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
bridgemi.com
Michigan Proposal 3: What changes if abortion becomes constitutional right
The abortion ballot measure would ensure ‘reproductive freedom’ for all. Democratic candidates typically support, while Republicans oppose. Many details may have to be sorted out in the courts or Legislature. Michigan voters will decide the future of legally-accessed abortions in the state when they vote on Proposal 3...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads
The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
