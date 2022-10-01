Read full article on original website
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
NFL・
Dolphins bring back familiar face as the teams 3rd QB with Tua out
The Miami Dolphins are digging up the bones of history bringing back a familiar quarterback to serve as the third QB with Tua Tagovailoa out. Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out this week and there is a better than no chance that he doesn’t play the following week against the Vikings. With only two healthy QBs on the roster, the Dolphins needed to add another one.
Buccaneers wide receiver surprises with retirement announcement
After only playing in two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from football before he gets to game three. The Buccaneers are about to be without another veteran receiver after already playing a handful of games this season without their full group. The good...
Dolphins: Not rooting for Bridgewater to win, you’re an Alabama fan
The Miami Dolphins season, at least the next few games, may ride and die with the talents of Teddy Bridgewater. That being said, if you are not rooting for him to win, you’re not a fan of the Dolphins and you’re probably an Alabama fan. This shouldn’t have...
Watch Commanders’ Brian Robinson partake in first practice since getting shot
Doubt Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson at your own risk. Just 37 days after Robinson sustained gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C., the Commanders designated the rookie to return to practice on Wednesday, opening the 21-day window to activate him and move him to the active roster or keep him on the NFI list for the rest of the year.
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players. There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
Byron Jones will not be taken off Miami Dolphins IR this week
The Miami Dolphins may not know yet if Xavien Howard will play on Sunday but they will not have Byron Jones on the field. Mike McDaniel told the media today that Byron Jones will not taken off the IR because he isn’t ready yet. The news isn’t good as...
Post-game reactions to the Chicago Bulls preseason opener
Chicago Bulls basketball is finally back. The Bulls opened up their preseason in a home matchup versus the pesky New Orleans Pelicans. While the Bulls did fall 129-125, there was a lot to dissect from this game beyond who won and who lost. The Chicago Bulls showed a lot of...
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
