Washington, DC

Dolphins bring back familiar face as the teams 3rd QB with Tua out

The Miami Dolphins are digging up the bones of history bringing back a familiar quarterback to serve as the third QB with Tua Tagovailoa out. Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out this week and there is a better than no chance that he doesn’t play the following week against the Vikings. With only two healthy QBs on the roster, the Dolphins needed to add another one.
Buccaneers wide receiver surprises with retirement announcement

After only playing in two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from football before he gets to game three. The Buccaneers are about to be without another veteran receiver after already playing a handful of games this season without their full group. The good...
Watch Commanders’ Brian Robinson partake in first practice since getting shot

Doubt Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson at your own risk. Just 37 days after Robinson sustained gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C., the Commanders designated the rookie to return to practice on Wednesday, opening the 21-day window to activate him and move him to the active roster or keep him on the NFI list for the rest of the year.
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
