Cinnaminson’s Renouf, Moorestown girls cross-country win in South Jersey Open D2
The Moorestown High girls’ cross-country team just tried to carry over the positives from last week’s meet to the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open Saturday. “We just came off (the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational at) Holmdel last week,” head coach Erin Todd said. “They ran hard; they ran well and realized that if they can do well there, they can do well somewhere else. So mostly, they were just dialed in today.”
Boyko leads Cinnaminson boys cross-country to D2 title at the South Jersey Open
The performance of his top runner was so dominating that Cinnaminson boys’ cross-country head coach Dan Fourney was taken aback. “It was a nice win,” Fourney said. “I was shocked when I heard the time. He didn’t look as sharp as his time. He didn’t look nice and smooth. So he didn’t look that good, but he ran that well. So that was good to see.”
Football: Schafer leads Hopewell Valley past Trenton
Landon Schafer scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Hopewell Valley in a 47-20 win over Trenton, in Trenton. The win kept Hopewell Valley unbeaten at 6-0. Tim McKeown added on two touchdowns for Hopewell Valley. Derek Van Brunt racked up 167 yards on the ground. Trenton fell to 0-7. The...
Field hockey: Blair holds off Hun
Unbeaten Blair jumped out to a 4-1 lead on four goals by Milaw Clause and hung on for a 4-3 victory over Hun in Blairstown. Alexa Cavelli scored the only goal of the first quarter to stake Hun to a 1-0 lead, but Clause scored two goals each in the second and third quarters to surge ahead.
Camden Eastside finally gets healthy, rolls past Burlington Township
Mahki Brunson and the rest of the Camden Eastside football team have gotten tired of answering a certain question over the first month of the 2022 season.
Boys soccer: White’s hat trick leads Somerville past Delaware Valley
Tayden White posted a hat trick with one assist to lead Somerville in a 4-0 win over Delaware Valley, in Somerville. Brayden Hache added on a goal and an assist for the Pioneers (10-3), while Jake Cohen made five saves to earn the shutout. The Terriers fell to 6-8. The...
Egg Harbor Township ties No. 7 Ocean City - Field hockey roundup
Senior Kara Wilson and junior Jenna Gray scored goals as Egg Harbor Township Ocean City, the No. 7 team in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-2 in Ocean City. Gray leads EHT with 11 goals while Wilson is second with six. Ocean City (6-2-2) received goals from Mia Pancoast and Ella...
South Jersey Open roundup: Cherokee’s Bromley nets first win in freshman race
Cherokee freshman Logan Bromley picked up the first win of his career Saturday at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open. Bromley came in first in the freshman 3,850-meter race in 13:52.98 at the Delaware River Equestrian, Agriculture and Marine (DREAM) Park in Logan Township. Cherry Hill East freshman Colin...
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Karlie Mertz sparks field hockey No. 1 Kingsway to impressive win over No. 9 Shore
Karlie Mertz feasts on opportunity. The Kingsway sophomore forward jumped on two quick ones early on at home as NJ.com’s No. 1-ranked field hockey team beat No. 9 Shore 4-0. The game was the latest in an unrelenting schedule that will see Kingsway face a difficult challenge almost every time it takes the fid.
Union County Tournament boys soccer roundup for the second-round games Oct. 8
Tenth-seeded Rahway overcame a 2-1 second half deficit to defeat seventh-seeded Linden, 3-2, in the Union County boys soccer tournament second round game at Linden. Rahway (6-4-1) will visit second-seeded Elizabeth in Thursday’s quarterfinal. Trailing 2-1, Rahway received the equalizer from Kyler Richards and the game-winner from Jairo Carrillo...
Somerville ties Voorhees - Girls soccer recap
Somerville played Voorhees to a 1-1 draw, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (5-4-1) scored in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break. Elizabeth Hunt scored for Pioneers (11-0-1) in the second half off an assist by Kaylee Lauber. Emily Kolodziej made four saves for Somerville. The...
Girls soccer: Williamstown over Moorestown
Olivia McMaster scored a pair of goals to lead Williamstown to a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Williamstown. The Braves (8-3) rebounded after seeing their five-game winning streak broken with a 2-1 loss to Washington Township last Thursday. McMaster and Angela Oliveto scored to stake the Braves to a 2-0...
Field hockey: Our Lady of Mercy over Buena
Mina Lockhart had a hat trick for Our Lady of Mercy Academy as the Villagers remained unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Buena in Newfield. The Villagers (9-0) led 5-0 at the half. Tori Ravoni, Isabella Elentrio, Sopia Stultz and MacKenzie Celli all had singles goals in the win. The...
Field hockey: No. 3 Camden Catholic takes shutout win over No. 4 Oak Knoll
Olivia Stazi, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Bent-Cole each scored to lead Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over No. 4 Oak Knoll, in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (8-1) led 1-0 at the half. Emily Nicholls made 10 saves to earn the shutout. Madeline...
Cinnaminson over Maple Shade - Field hockey recap
Gina Moreno scored twice to lead Cinnaminson in a 3-0 win over Maple Shade, in Maple Shade. Natalie Surma also scored for Cinnaminson (8-2). Lyla Hayes and Nikki Williams shared duties in net to earn the shutout, as Hayes recorded eight saves while Williams made two saves. Jordyn Tilton made...
Hunterdon Central over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Dendis scored twice to lead Hunterdon Central to a 4-2 in over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. The Red Devils (9-3) led 3-1 at the half. Reagan Schubach and Lauren Vinella also scored in the win. MaryJo Santana and Reese Reimann scored for the Panthers (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 8
Gabby Hernandez, Makenzie Fanning and Mia Irrizarry all had a goal and an assist for Brick Memorial as the Mustangs pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 win over Raritan in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Brick. The Mustangs led 2-1 at the half...
Ewing edges Hightstown in OT - Boys soccer recap
Robert Yates connected in overtime to lift Ewing to a 3-2 victory at home over Hightstown. Chase Bolden scored before the break and Anthony Genovesi added a goal afterwards for Ewing (5-9), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Erik Carchipulla and Joel Montalva put in the goals for...
Lawrence over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Giovanni Ochoa scored twice to lead Lawrence to a 5-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Edwin Garcia needed just two saves to earn the shutout for the Cardinals (5-9). Owen Boggs, Platon Trofimchuk, Justin Triqueros, and Jason Romero Silver also scored in the win. WW-PN fell to 1-11.
