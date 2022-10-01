The Moorestown High girls’ cross-country team just tried to carry over the positives from last week’s meet to the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open Saturday. “We just came off (the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational at) Holmdel last week,” head coach Erin Todd said. “They ran hard; they ran well and realized that if they can do well there, they can do well somewhere else. So mostly, they were just dialed in today.”

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 49 MINUTES AGO