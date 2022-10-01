ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

NJ.com

Cinnaminson’s Renouf, Moorestown girls cross-country win in South Jersey Open D2

The Moorestown High girls’ cross-country team just tried to carry over the positives from last week’s meet to the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open Saturday. “We just came off (the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational at) Holmdel last week,” head coach Erin Todd said. “They ran hard; they ran well and realized that if they can do well there, they can do well somewhere else. So mostly, they were just dialed in today.”
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Schafer leads Hopewell Valley past Trenton

Landon Schafer scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Hopewell Valley in a 47-20 win over Trenton, in Trenton. The win kept Hopewell Valley unbeaten at 6-0. Tim McKeown added on two touchdowns for Hopewell Valley. Derek Van Brunt racked up 167 yards on the ground. Trenton fell to 0-7. The...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Blair holds off Hun

Unbeaten Blair jumped out to a 4-1 lead on four goals by Milaw Clause and hung on for a 4-3 victory over Hun in Blairstown. Alexa Cavelli scored the only goal of the first quarter to stake Hun to a 1-0 lead, but Clause scored two goals each in the second and third quarters to surge ahead.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
City
Medford, NJ
County
Burlington County, NJ
Medford, NJ
Sports
Burlington County, NJ
Sports
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey#Indians
NJ.com

Somerville ties Voorhees - Girls soccer recap

Somerville played Voorhees to a 1-1 draw, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (5-4-1) scored in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break. Elizabeth Hunt scored for Pioneers (11-0-1) in the second half off an assist by Kaylee Lauber. Emily Kolodziej made four saves for Somerville. The...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Williamstown over Moorestown

Olivia McMaster scored a pair of goals to lead Williamstown to a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Williamstown. The Braves (8-3) rebounded after seeing their five-game winning streak broken with a 2-1 loss to Washington Township last Thursday. McMaster and Angela Oliveto scored to stake the Braves to a 2-0...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Our Lady of Mercy over Buena

Mina Lockhart had a hat trick for Our Lady of Mercy Academy as the Villagers remained unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Buena in Newfield. The Villagers (9-0) led 5-0 at the half. Tori Ravoni, Isabella Elentrio, Sopia Stultz and MacKenzie Celli all had singles goals in the win. The...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Maple Shade - Field hockey recap

Gina Moreno scored twice to lead Cinnaminson in a 3-0 win over Maple Shade, in Maple Shade. Natalie Surma also scored for Cinnaminson (8-2). Lyla Hayes and Nikki Williams shared duties in net to earn the shutout, as Hayes recorded eight saves while Williams made two saves. Jordyn Tilton made...
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing edges Hightstown in OT - Boys soccer recap

Robert Yates connected in overtime to lift Ewing to a 3-2 victory at home over Hightstown. Chase Bolden scored before the break and Anthony Genovesi added a goal afterwards for Ewing (5-9), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Erik Carchipulla and Joel Montalva put in the goals for...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
