FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fall family fun at Basse's Taste of Country
COLGATE, Wis. - Looking for a Fall Fest that’s full of pumpkins, a corn maze and apple picking? Basse’s Taste of Country has it all and much more!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger is coming back for 2022; bring your appetite!
MILWAUKEE - The CurderBurger is coming back to a Culver's restaurant near you for 2022!. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Culver's fans lined up nationwide for a taste at this distinctly Wisconsin burger – and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Autumn Farm Days; Ozaukee County brings early 1800s to life
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - Saukville brought the sights, smells and sounds of fall to those who visited Autumn Farm Days fall festival on Oct. 1 and 2. For those who attended, it was a trip back in time with a glimpse of the early 1800s. "At one time, this was the...
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
milwaukeerecord.com
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12
MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can sign up...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha LEGO home sold; only on market for 2 days
KENOSHA, Wis. - The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did. The pictures from inside the ranch-style home on...
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop is closing its doors for now
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. In a Facebook post, the popular Milwaukee shop said they are closing until they can find a new location.
Greenfield church collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian
You can drop off supplies in the parking lot of The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield, near Highway 100 and Layton.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Marley!
Marley is a 10-years-young hound dog mix at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. When you go on walks, expect that nose to hit the ground for sniffs!
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five
WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dropout Athletics: Classes for every fitness background, lifestyle
MILWAUKEE - Whether you're a fitness junkie, overworked parent or young professional, the team at Dropout Athletics has classes for every fitness background and lifestyle. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood checking out the new workout facility.
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 2
This is the second in a five-part series. Part One in here. is a corporate trainer and adjunct business school faculty at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. She joined the college after nearly 20 years as a transportation and logistics leader at shipping company Schneider National. She is cofounder of Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin. She also volunteers as a citizenship tutor at Literacy Green Bay, advisor at CollegeReady and community volunteer at Casa ALBA. She earned a degree in political science in 1994 at UCLA and an MBA in 2005 from Wayne State University.
CBS 58
October is here and brings the first real hints of winter
It's been a pleasant start to the new month. Not too warm, not too chilly... a trend that will continue for a few more days. October is a transition month as we head into our cold season. It brings with it the first average snowfall. And a solid temperature drop. Check out the stats:
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
milwaukeemag.com
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
