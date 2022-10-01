Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Kitchen Sink Creative Announces Brand Campaign for Camelot HomesElaina VerhoffPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stalking a woman and doing sexual acts outside her apartment several times this year. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman’s apartment near Cooper and Ray roads between June and September. He walked up to the door and began touching himself, investigators said. Officers say it’s happened numerous times, and police believe he’s stalking the woman.
AZFamily
‘Something told me to steal it,’ suspect allegedly tells officers after taking Phoenix police car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who stole a Phoenix police car early Saturday morning told officers during his arrest that “something told him to steal it.”. Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near 33rd Avenue when they noticed their patrol car was missing. They also found shattered glass on the ground where it had been parked. Officers gained access to video from a Ring camera showing a man wearing a green shirt getting into the car through the window and then driving down 34th Avenue.
AZFamily
Ex-employee robs Phoenix Ace Hardware store after being fired, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an ex-employee was arrested after he stole money from a Phoenix Ace Hardware store weeks after being fired. Court documents say on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 61-year-old Scott Joseph Pearson robbed an Ace Hardware Store near 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Pearson reportedly walked into the manager’s office, opened the safe with a code, and stuffed $1,400 into a black bag before leaving. Surveillance video captured him taking the money out of the safe.
AZFamily
Boyfriend testifies, detective describes victim’s mutilated body in Phoenix Canal Killer case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Joseph Krakowiecki and Angela Brosso spent Sunday, Nov. 8, 1992, doing and preparing to do the things they enjoyed most. The young couple picked up their mountain bikes from a bike shop, where they were being serviced. Brosso went on a bike ride in the evening while Krakowiecki baked a cake. The next day would be Brosso’s 22nd birthday, but she never made it back from the bike ride.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect after young girl shot in south Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.
AZFamily
Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police. On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.
AZFamily
Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death; 2 others hospitalized
A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one boy later died. Investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports to find out the cause of death. It’s unknown what drugs the students took.
KTAR.com
Driver detained after pedestrian killed while crossing Phoenix street
PHOENIX — A driver was detained after a pedestrian was killed while crossing a Phoenix street in a possible hit-and-run collision early Monday, authorities said. A man in his early 40s was found in the roadway near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
CBS Austin
Police K-9 sniffs out enough fentanyl to kill more than 3 million people, authorities say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon State Police said they seized enough fentanyl during a traffic stop that would kill more than three million people. A trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation in Madras on Friday just after 10 p.m. EDT, authorities noted in a news release they shared on social media.
AZFamily
Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a man is arrested after a hit and run crash in west Phoenix early Monday morning. When Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash near 43rd Ave. and Indian School Road around 2 a.m., officers found a man with serious injuries. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a gold-colored car heading southbound around 2 a.m., and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted with nearly two dozes felony counts
Groceries are up 13.5%, according to the Consumer Price Index. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Police and prosecutors believe Angela Brosso crossed paths with Bryan Patrick Miller, alleging that he stabbed, sexually assaulted and decpaitated her. Inflation and your credit score...
fox10phoenix.com
Crash in Maryvale sends 4 to the hospital, Phoenix Police officials say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash involving two vehicles in the Maryvale area sent four people to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4:00 a.m., and based on early information, one of the cars involved was headed east on Thomas Road when that car and another car that was headed north on 35th Avenue collided.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted for reportedly trafficking stolen goods, theft and fraudulent schemes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Josh Levine has been a familiar face here in the Valley for years when it comes to auctioning off high-dollar items for people. But Levine is now in serious legal trouble. On Your Side has discovered the Arizona Attorney General’s Office recently announced that Levine has been indicted with nearly two dozen felony counts, including fraudulent schemes.
Tinder, Robbery And Carjackings: How A Meet Up On A Dating App Led To A Crime Spree
A victim planned to meet a Tinder date, but it ended with a robbery and now two arrests, Radar has learned.The incident started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix police responded to a report of an armed robbery. The victim planned to meet a woman named “Sonya” that he first interacted with on the dating app Tinder.The two agreed to meet at an Embassy Suites hotel, police said. When the suspect went inside, he was directed to the woman’s room. There, two suspects were waiting.A man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, police said. The victim gave up...
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged hit-and-run driver caught after deadly pedestrian crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - An alleged hit-and-run driver is now in custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. Police said the collision happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Daniel...
fox10phoenix.com
2-car crash in Phoenix sends 4 people to the hospital
The crash reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road, and sent three women to the hospital in critical condition. Another man was also taken to the hospital.
Bench trial for a man accused of killing 2 young women in Phoenix
A bench trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a metro Phoenix canal system.
