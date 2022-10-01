Darrold E. Peck, age 83 of Garvin, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Springfield, Minnesota. Darrold’s Going Home Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Lake Sarah Lutheran Church in Garvin, MN with Pastor Drake Snell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Conner and Carson, great grandchildren as his urn bearers. Eyn and Tayleigh, great grandchildren, singing “You are my Sunshine,” a song he would sing to them. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

