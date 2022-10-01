ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

John Fetterman mocked for nonsensical answer when asked how he’s feeling

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wta5D_0iIEuzJm00

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was ridiculed after a video emerged of him giving an apparently nonsensical answer during a cable news interview.

Fetterman, who is running for Senate in the Keystone State, suffered a stroke in May questions about his health have lingered.

“I just wanted to check in and see how you’re doing,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked Fetterman on Friday — noting it was the first time they had spoken since the stroke.

“I’m doing fantastic. It’s not about kicking balls in the authority or anything,” Fetterman responded.

The garbled response drew laughs from Republicans who jumped on the clip on Twitter Saturday.

“This has to be the funniest thing I’ve seen this cycle,” said GOP Deputy Communications Director Nathan Brand .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcKjh_0iIEuzJm00
Lt. Gov. Fetterman is running for Senate as a Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9syn_0iIEuzJm00
“I’m doing fantastic. It’s not about kicking balls in the authority or anything,” Fetterman responded to MSNBC host Chris Hayes.
Twitter/@RNCResearch

“Like what on earth is that response,” added Steve Guest , an aide to Sen. Ted Cruz.

“He’s taking speaking lesions from Joe Biden,” quipped another Twitter user.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy