Clemson, SC

Christian Wilkins choices to win as ESPN’s College GameDay guest picker

By Alex Turri
 4 days ago

Former Clemson defensive lineman and now Miami Dolphins Christian Wilkins was ESPN College GameDay’s choice to be the guest picker for No.5 Clemson’s College GameDay matchup with rival No.10 NC State.

Wilkins rode with his former team, picking the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) to take down the Wolfpack (4-0, 0-0) tonight at 7:30 in Clemson Memorial Stadium. The former three-time All-American and national champion let everyone know exactly how he felt this game would play out.

“This is a game he (Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei) puts college football on notice and lets everybody know he’s for real,” Wilkins said. “I think the defense is going to be on it tonight. Dave Doeren and NC State, they’ve been our little brothers in the ACC for as long as I’ve been around. They struck lightning last year. Lightning’s not going to strike twice.”

While Desmond Howard was on board with Wilkins, Pat McAfee believes the Wolfpack will pull one out on the road.

Here’s a look at the rest of Christian Wilkins’ picks to win:

  • Clemson over N.C. State
  • Wake Forest over Florida State
  • Michigan over Iowa
  • Oklahoma State over Baylor
  • Navy over Air Force
  • Ole Miss over Kentucky
  • Alabama over Arkansas
  • Auburn over LSU
  • Utah over Oregon State
  • Kansas over Iowa State
  • Kansas State over Texas Tech

Our score predictions for Clemson vs. NC State

