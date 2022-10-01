Boys soccer: No. 1-ranked Ponies stay unbeaten with win over Mounds View

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Rather than living in the past, the Stillwater boys soccer team continued its forward focus while cruising to a 5-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Mounds View on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Mustangs turned back the Ponies in overtime in the state quarterfinals on the way to the championship a year ago, but Stillwater (6-0 SEC, 13-0) remained focused on this year’s outcome and it paid off with a convincing victory to take over sole possession of first place in the SEC standings following Cretin-Derham Hall’s (5-1, 11-2) loss to Woodbury (4-1-1, 6-1-3).

“We talked in the locker room about objectives and on the board it asked is this a revenge game,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We said none of the kids that beat you were on this team, so let’s just focus on playing well.”

That’s exactly what the No. 1-ranked Ponies did, scoring twice in the first 12 minutes of the game.

Stillwater even had two apparent goals waived off prior to Miki Taddess scoring the first of his three goals in the seventh minute, assisted by Ilya Lalich. Five minutes later, Liam Moreira scored on a penalty kick and the Ponies were on their way.

“We played well,” Smothers said. “I think you want to beat the defending state champions, yeah.”

Taddess also scored in the 44th and 75th minutes as Stillwater extended the lead. Colin Vilme finished off the victory with a goal in the 78th minute for a five-goal margin.

The Ponies have outscored their six conference opponents by a combined 36-2 this season. The shutout was their eighth in 13 games overall.

“There’s a good balance to the team,” Smothers said. “Our defense really comes from our ability to keep the ball and then to attack from that possession. We’re not really cautious, but when we go we send players from all over the field to join the attack. Teams that try to score on us have to go a long ways to do it and bring numbers and that really benefits us defensively. Our midfield does a good job of winning the ball back right away.”

Derek Dopkins finished with four saves for the Ponies, who did clear a ball off the line during one of the few sequences Mounds View was dangerous.

“Mounds View is an interesting team and they’re probably the best team we have played on the ball,” Smothers said. “They moved the ball around well and caused us to have to defend, which was good for us to see how things need to change. We were just more advanced in our ability to go score goals.”

Mounds View 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 2 3 — 5

St — 7:00 — Miki Taddess (Ilya Lalich)

St — 12:00 — Liam Moreira (penalty kick)

St — 44:00 — Taddess (Sam Marshall)

St — 75:00 — Taddess (Marshall)

St — 78:00 — Colin Vilme (Moreira)

Stillwater 9, Hastings 1

At Hastings, the Ponies scored six unanswered goals in the second half to pull away for a 9-1 nonconference victory over the Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 25 at McNamara Stadium.

Liam Moreira, Colin Vilme and Ilya Lalich each supplied first-half goals as the Ponies built a 3-0 lead. Hastings scored in the final two minutes of the first half, but Stillwater took over decisively after the intermission.

Ten different players collected at least one point for the Ponies, who received two goals apiece from Moreira and Vilme.

Diego Davila and Tyler Buxell each scored their first varsity goals in the game. Davila scored on an assist from Aydan Tran in the second half and Buxell also scored on a feed from Davila with six minutes remaaining.

Stillwater 3 6 — 9

Hastings 1 0 — 1

St — 3:00 — Liam Moreira (Ilya Lalich)

St — 9:00 — Colin Vilme (Moreira)

St — 31:00 — Lalich (Vilme)

Has — 38:00 — Jed Carlson (unassisted)

St — 43:00 — Miki Taddess (unassisted)

St — 49:00 — Moreira (Blaine Batchelor)

St — 54:00 — Vilme (Moreira)

St — 69:00 — Diego Davila (Aydan Tran)

St — 74:00 — Tyler Buxell (Davila)

St — 77:00 — Sam Marshall (Hadden Podlucky)

Stillwater 11, Forest Lake 0

At Forest Lake, Miki Taddess and Liam Moreira combined for nine goals as the Ponies blanked Forest Lake 11-0 in an SEC game on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Forest Lake High School.

“We attacked really well,” Smothers said. “The goals were nice. They didn’t just dribble by people, there was a lot of interplay.”

Blaine Batchelor started the scoring for the Ponies just three minutes into the game and Aydan Tran’s first-ever varsity goal on a blistering shot with just four seconds left in the first half provided an 8-0 advantage.

Brayden Hayes finished with two saves in goal for Stillwater.

Stillwater 8 3 — 11

Forest Lake 0 0 — 0

St — 3:00 — Blaine Batchelor (Dom Dobier)

St — 5:00 — Miki Taddess (Sam Chase)

St — 11:00 — Liam Moreira (Dobier)

St — 22:00 — Taddess (Moreira)

St — 30:00 — Taddess (Colin Vilme)

St — 31:00 — Moreira (Taddess)

St — 32:00 — Moreira (Batchelor)

St — 40:00 — Aydan Tran (Tyler Buxell)

St — 76:00 — Taddess (Moreira)

St — 77:00 — Moreira (Taddess)

St — 78:00 — Taddess (Dobier)

