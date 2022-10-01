Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace | Player Ratings

A late Conor Gallagher winner rescued three points for the Blues. Here are the player ratings.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7

Filled in admirably for Edouard Mendy and made a vital second-half stop against Wilfried Zaha

Reece James - 7.5

His long ball began the move for Aubameyang's equalizer and he managed to keep Zaha relatively quiet

Thiago Silva - 7

Provided the assist for Chelsea's opener but likely should have been sent off for a deliberate handball

Wesley Fofana - 6

Poor for Palace's goal but grew into the match. His willingness to carry the ball was on display

Ben Chilwell - 5

Struggled with the pace of the match, in particular when defending Zaha

Jorginho - 4

Struggled with passing and his defensive duties before going off injured

Mateo Kovacic - 5

Much like Chilwell, Kovacic struggled with the pace of the match. Seems to be still struggling for rhythm since his return from injury

Mason Mount - 4

Will be disappointed with himself for squandering multiple first-half chances, especially after a solid showing for England recently.

Kai Havertz - 6.5

Linked up well and had bright moments but still is lacking the end product that someone playing his position needs

Raheem Sterling - 5

Just not his day. Hit the post in the first half and struggled get much going

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - 8

A very promising showing from the striker, who took his chance exceptionally well to equalize. He could prove to be integral to Chelsea this season

Subs

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5

Brought on for the injured Jorginho, though he too struggled to make a mark on the match

Armando Broja - 5

Displayed his tenacity and spirit but received little by way of service from his teammates

Conor Gallagher - 7.5

Provided the late winner for the Blues. Will hopefully use this to kick start his career at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic - 7

Made the most of a limited cameo by being involved in the winner

