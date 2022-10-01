Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace | Player Ratings
A late Conor Gallagher winner rescued three points for the Blues. Here are the player ratings.
Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7
Filled in admirably for Edouard Mendy and made a vital second-half stop against Wilfried Zaha
Reece James - 7.5
His long ball began the move for Aubameyang's equalizer and he managed to keep Zaha relatively quiet
Thiago Silva - 7
Provided the assist for Chelsea's opener but likely should have been sent off for a deliberate handball
Wesley Fofana - 6
Poor for Palace's goal but grew into the match. His willingness to carry the ball was on display
Ben Chilwell - 5
Struggled with the pace of the match, in particular when defending Zaha
Jorginho - 4
Struggled with passing and his defensive duties before going off injured
Mateo Kovacic - 5
Much like Chilwell, Kovacic struggled with the pace of the match. Seems to be still struggling for rhythm since his return from injury
Mason Mount - 4
Will be disappointed with himself for squandering multiple first-half chances, especially after a solid showing for England recently.
Kai Havertz - 6.5
Linked up well and had bright moments but still is lacking the end product that someone playing his position needs
Raheem Sterling - 5
Just not his day. Hit the post in the first half and struggled get much going
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - 8
A very promising showing from the striker, who took his chance exceptionally well to equalize. He could prove to be integral to Chelsea this season
Subs
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5
Brought on for the injured Jorginho, though he too struggled to make a mark on the match
Armando Broja - 5
Displayed his tenacity and spirit but received little by way of service from his teammates
Conor Gallagher - 7.5
Provided the late winner for the Blues. Will hopefully use this to kick start his career at Stamford Bridge
Christian Pulisic - 7
Made the most of a limited cameo by being involved in the winner
