If you completely missed the first half of the season and only watched the Chicago Cubs after the All-Star break, you’d get a completely different impression of who they are. While this team is still raw and far from complete, they’ve been winning many more games down the stretch than you’d expect, whether it be against good teams or bad teams. It’s all culminated in an impressive 38-31 record after the break, turning what looked to be one of the worst Cubs teams ever into one that doesn’t look that far from contention.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO