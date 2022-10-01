Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Mets biggest trade deadline blunder that will haunt their postseason
The New York Mets have had a special season in 2022. They will be in the postseason for the first time since they made the Wild Card game in 2016 and have a serious chance of making it to the World Series. Even though they have a good chance of winning it all, they are still far from perfect as a team.
The former Mets player with the best chance at winning a World Series ring in 2022
You want to talk World Series odds? Nobody has a better chance of adding a championship ring to his collection more than former New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano. There is a 25% he will add a piece of jewelry to his collection. How can it be? Getting DFA’d...
David Ross proved he’s the best fit for the Cubs in the second half
If you completely missed the first half of the season and only watched the Chicago Cubs after the All-Star break, you’d get a completely different impression of who they are. While this team is still raw and far from complete, they’ve been winning many more games down the stretch than you’d expect, whether it be against good teams or bad teams. It’s all culminated in an impressive 38-31 record after the break, turning what looked to be one of the worst Cubs teams ever into one that doesn’t look that far from contention.
Xander Bogaerts follows up storybook grand slam with cryptic comment
It was determined weeks ago that the Boston Red Sox season would end not with a bang, but with a whimper. But Xander Bogaerts, who could be playing his final games in a Sox uniform, is not content to go quietly into the night. In the penultimate game of the...
Mets Monday Morning GM: Jacob deGrom is probably fed up too
Jacob deGrom struck out 11 Atlanta Braves batters on Friday night but because he allowed three solo home runs and the New York Mets only scored twice in their 5-2 loss, he took the L. It was an all-too-familiar-scenario but with a twist. deGrom has not been himself over the...
