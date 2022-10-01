Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run, Sets New American League Record
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge belted his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, setting the new American League record for homers in a single season. The record-setting blast came on a hanging slider from Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco, a...
Tri-City Herald
Terry Francona Indicates Bo Naylor Could Be On Guardians Playoff Roster
Nothing is official, the Guardians don't even know who their opponent will be on Friday night yet. However, it seems like Terry Francona and the coaching staff are already starting to form the postseason roster on paper. This isn't surprising at all, It'd be more concerning if they hadn't. However,...
Tri-City Herald
This Keeps Happening To Andres Gimenez
Andres Gimenez has been a magnet this season. He keeps getting hit by pitches and even with the regular season wrapping down this trend continues. He set a new franchise record this season with the most HBP by a Cleveland player and he just keeps adding to it. In the...
Tri-City Herald
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Tri-City Herald
Dennis Eckersley Puts Bow on 20-Year Run in the Red Sox Booth
BOSTON—Baseball’s most prized commodity is about to hit free agency. Dennis Eckersley is retiring from the game of baseball. Again. This farewell, Eck claims, will be a permanent one. Unless, perhaps, the baseball gods interfere. Eckersley has been broadcasting, both nationally and locally, for the past 20 years....
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Julio Urias First Mexican-Born Pitcher to Win ERA Title
The Dodgers lost their penultimate game of the regular season by a final of 5-2 on Tuesday night, but Julio Urías -- with a strong 5 inning effort in his final tune-up before the postseason -- was able to secure the National League ERA title for the first time in his career.
Tri-City Herald
Revisit Sandy Alomar Jr.’s Historic Home Run Against Mariano Rivera In The 1997 ALDS
The postseason starts in just two days and as we get ready to embark on a new journey with this new team, it's also a great time to revisit some old playoff memories as well. One of the greatest moments in the Cleveland baseball postseason history came in the 1997 ALDS when Sandy Alomar Jr. took the plate against Mariano Rivera. Rivera, as he normally did, was having a dominant season as the Yankees' closer. He carried a 1.88 ERA from the regular season into the playoffs and had only given up 17 runs all season.
Tri-City Herald
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
After a long wait, Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, blasting his 62nd home run of the season to take the American League single-season record, passing fellow Yankees great Roger Maris. With Maris’s family traveling with the Yankees in recent weeks, he and Judge’s legacies have been intertwined. Another...
