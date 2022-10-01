ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Eligible to Return From IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could open the practice window for wide receiver Calvin Austin, who has been on Injured Reserve since the start of the regular season. Austin suffered a lisfranc injury the day before the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He has not practiced since and started the year on IR.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?

The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, GA
Cleveland, OH
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Tri-City Herald

‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role

The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Dealing With Injuries to Five Defensive Starters

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be limited on defense as they start preparation for Week 5. To start the practice week, the team will have five players dealing with injuries. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will continue to miss time with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3. The starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week. According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field. After a stint...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Nfl#The Atlanta Falcons#Browns Digest
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett and Buffalo: How Debut QBs Fare vs. Bills

For his official NFL initiation, Kenny Pickett will face the Mafia. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to grant Pickett, a first-round pick from April's draft, his first NFL start against the Buffalo Bills when the teams do battle at Highmark Stadium this Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Pickett made his NFL debut in relief of Mitchell Trubisky when the Steelers fell to the New York Jets at home last weekend.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Commanders Progress Report: What Grade Does Washington Get After First 4 Games?

Each NFL season is filled with ups and downs, and for the Commanders so far there have been more low moments than high. While the year started on an upward swing with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the next three games resulted in losses to the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys, and have degraded the energy around the organization significantly.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers

Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Colts at Broncos Odds, Tips & Picks for NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Hopeful AFC contenders still seeking offensive identities face off on the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football, as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Still Weathering Storm, Struggling Seahawks’ Defense Adapting to Life Without Jamal Adams

RENTON, Wash. - If there's a silver lining to the Seahawks likely losing Jamal Adams for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team has grown used to playing without him since he arrived via trade from the Jets. Dealing with numerous injuries, including playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder in 2020, he missed nine regular season games in his first two seasons with the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

When the Dolphins Backup Needs to Step Up

For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Miami Dolphins will be forced to start their backup quarterback because of an injury. This time it's veteran Teddy Bridgewater who will be getting the call when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 5. He will start in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss at least that game because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout

After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy