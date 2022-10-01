Read full article on original website
Cole Beasley Retires After One Game With Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay wide receiver is hanging up his cleats after an 11-year NFL career.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers WR Calvin Austin Eligible to Return From IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could open the practice window for wide receiver Calvin Austin, who has been on Injured Reserve since the start of the regular season. Austin suffered a lisfranc injury the day before the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He has not practiced since and started the year on IR.
Tri-City Herald
What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?
The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
Tri-City Herald
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Dealing With Injuries to Five Defensive Starters
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be limited on defense as they start preparation for Week 5. To start the practice week, the team will have five players dealing with injuries. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will continue to miss time with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3. The starting...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘DOOMSDAY’ Defense ‘Special’? Coach Dan Quinn Reveals When He’ll Know
Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn has been a part of some of incredible teams during his time in the NFL. From 2014 to 2017, he coached in three Super Bowls and has stared greatness square in the face. Now four weeks into this season, he could be looking at greatness...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week. According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field. After a stint...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett and Buffalo: How Debut QBs Fare vs. Bills
For his official NFL initiation, Kenny Pickett will face the Mafia. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to grant Pickett, a first-round pick from April's draft, his first NFL start against the Buffalo Bills when the teams do battle at Highmark Stadium this Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Pickett made his NFL debut in relief of Mitchell Trubisky when the Steelers fell to the New York Jets at home last weekend.
Tri-City Herald
National Analyst Says Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Are Contenders Despite Uneven Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 2-2 and tied for first place in the AFC North, but no one predicted that they'd start 0-2 on the year. Despite their slow start, NFL.com analyst Adam Schein believes Cincinnati is still a legitimate contender in the AFC. "Over the past two weeks,...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Progress Report: What Grade Does Washington Get After First 4 Games?
Each NFL season is filled with ups and downs, and for the Commanders so far there have been more low moments than high. While the year started on an upward swing with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the next three games resulted in losses to the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys, and have degraded the energy around the organization significantly.
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings, Despite Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins to improve to 2-2 on the season, but that didn't result in a big jump in Sports Illustrated's Week 4 power rankings. Cincinnati is 13th this week after being ranked 12th in Week 3. "Only three quarterback hits and one sack on...
Tri-City Herald
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
Tri-City Herald
Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers
Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
Tri-City Herald
Evan ‘Money Mac’ McPherson Wins Weekly Award After Stellar Performance Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making both of his field goal attempts and three extra points in Cincinnati's win over Miami. McPherson kicked a 57-yarder to give the Bengals a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. He's 9-of-11...
Tri-City Herald
Colts at Broncos Odds, Tips & Picks for NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Hopeful AFC contenders still seeking offensive identities face off on the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football, as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
Still Weathering Storm, Struggling Seahawks’ Defense Adapting to Life Without Jamal Adams
RENTON, Wash. - If there's a silver lining to the Seahawks likely losing Jamal Adams for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team has grown used to playing without him since he arrived via trade from the Jets. Dealing with numerous injuries, including playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder in 2020, he missed nine regular season games in his first two seasons with the organization.
Tri-City Herald
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
The only way the Seahawks’ defense could have been more absent and ineffective is if they had all stayed home. The defenders who played but did not perform Sunday at Ford Field in Michigan made Seattle history. Thanks to Geno Smith and the offense, the Seahawks allowed the most...
Tri-City Herald
When the Dolphins Backup Needs to Step Up
For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Miami Dolphins will be forced to start their backup quarterback because of an injury. This time it's veteran Teddy Bridgewater who will be getting the call when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 5. He will start in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss at least that game because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati.
Tri-City Herald
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout
After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
