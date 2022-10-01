ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Tri-City Herald

Report: Florida State forward expected to miss season

Florida State is integrating seven new players alongside returners; guard Caleb Mills, guard Jalen Warley, guard Matthew Cleveland, forward Cam'Ron Fletcher, and center Naheem McLeod. Despite the lack of experience playing with one another, there's optimism that the team will bounce back to make the NCAA Tournament after being left out of the big dance for the first time since 2016 last season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett and Buffalo: How Debut QBs Fare vs. Bills

For his official NFL initiation, Kenny Pickett will face the Mafia. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to grant Pickett, a first-round pick from April's draft, his first NFL start against the Buffalo Bills when the teams do battle at Highmark Stadium this Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Pickett made his NFL debut in relief of Mitchell Trubisky when the Steelers fell to the New York Jets at home last weekend.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Commanders Progress Report: What Grade Does Washington Get After First 4 Games?

Each NFL season is filled with ups and downs, and for the Commanders so far there have been more low moments than high. While the year started on an upward swing with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the next three games resulted in losses to the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys, and have degraded the energy around the organization significantly.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Two Key Members of the Bengals' Defense Cleared to Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jordan Rodgers
Tri-City Herald

Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week. According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field. After a stint...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers

Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists

Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris,...
DURHAM, NC
Tri-City Herald

Colts at Broncos Odds, Tips & Picks for NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Hopeful AFC contenders still seeking offensive identities face off on the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football, as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

3 Sobering Takeaways from Broncos' 32-23 Loss to Raiders

The Denver Broncos were man-handled by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, falling 32-23. The heretofore winless Raiders were so motivated to play the Broncos, they took out three of their best players in the process, nearly. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is done for the year, rush linebacker Randy...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti

The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders sit at 0-3 on the season but currently own a four-game winning streak over the Broncos. If the Broncos are going to put this wounded animal out of its misery, they'll need as many of...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Wiggins 3-point Success Could Earn Him Bigger Role

Aaron Wiggins could solve a problem for Oklahoma City. OKC is in desperate need for a 3-point shooting threat. The Thunder were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league last season. This year the Thunder made an effort to fix those struggles. The hiring of shooting savant Chip Engelland...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

