Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
After years of ineptitude, neglect, 2 reasons why the Seahawks’ offensive line is a weapon
Apparently, the Seahawks didn’t give out a game ball for their highest-scoring shootout win ever in regulation. If they had, Geno Smith probably would have thrown it. DK Metcalf would have caught it. And Rashaad Penny would have run it for yet another touchdown. That’s the way Seattle’s haywire, 48-45 victory at the Detroit Lions Sunday went.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘DOOMSDAY’ Defense ‘Special’? Coach Dan Quinn Reveals When He’ll Know
Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn has been a part of some of incredible teams during his time in the NFL. From 2014 to 2017, he coached in three Super Bowls and has stared greatness square in the face. Now four weeks into this season, he could be looking at greatness...
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings, Despite Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins to improve to 2-2 on the season, but that didn't result in a big jump in Sports Illustrated's Week 4 power rankings. Cincinnati is 13th this week after being ranked 12th in Week 3. "Only three quarterback hits and one sack on...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Florida State forward expected to miss season
Florida State is integrating seven new players alongside returners; guard Caleb Mills, guard Jalen Warley, guard Matthew Cleveland, forward Cam'Ron Fletcher, and center Naheem McLeod. Despite the lack of experience playing with one another, there's optimism that the team will bounce back to make the NCAA Tournament after being left out of the big dance for the first time since 2016 last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett and Buffalo: How Debut QBs Fare vs. Bills
For his official NFL initiation, Kenny Pickett will face the Mafia. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to grant Pickett, a first-round pick from April's draft, his first NFL start against the Buffalo Bills when the teams do battle at Highmark Stadium this Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Pickett made his NFL debut in relief of Mitchell Trubisky when the Steelers fell to the New York Jets at home last weekend.
NFL・
Cole Beasley Retires After One Game With Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay wide receiver is hanging up his cleats after an 11-year NFL career.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Progress Report: What Grade Does Washington Get After First 4 Games?
Each NFL season is filled with ups and downs, and for the Commanders so far there have been more low moments than high. While the year started on an upward swing with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the next three games resulted in losses to the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys, and have degraded the energy around the organization significantly.
Tri-City Herald
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
National Analyst Says Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Are Contenders Despite Uneven Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 2-2 and tied for first place in the AFC North, but no one predicted that they'd start 0-2 on the year. Despite their slow start, NFL.com analyst Adam Schein believes Cincinnati is still a legitimate contender in the AFC. "Over the past two weeks,...
Tri-City Herald
Evan ‘Money Mac’ McPherson Wins Weekly Award After Stellar Performance Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making both of his field goal attempts and three extra points in Cincinnati's win over Miami. McPherson kicked a 57-yarder to give the Bengals a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. He's 9-of-11...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week. According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field. After a stint...
Tri-City Herald
Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers
Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists
Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris,...
Tri-City Herald
Colts at Broncos Odds, Tips & Picks for NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Hopeful AFC contenders still seeking offensive identities face off on the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football, as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
3 Sobering Takeaways from Broncos’ 32-23 Loss to Raiders
The Denver Broncos were man-handled by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, falling 32-23. The heretofore winless Raiders were so motivated to play the Broncos, they took out three of their best players in the process, nearly. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is done for the year, rush linebacker Randy...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti
The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders sit at 0-3 on the season but currently own a four-game winning streak over the Broncos. If the Broncos are going to put this wounded animal out of its misery, they'll need as many of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Wiggins 3-point Success Could Earn Him Bigger Role
Aaron Wiggins could solve a problem for Oklahoma City. OKC is in desperate need for a 3-point shooting threat. The Thunder were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league last season. This year the Thunder made an effort to fix those struggles. The hiring of shooting savant Chip Engelland...
Comments / 0