SF State’s new science & engineering building set for 2024 completion

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Students in the College of Science and Engineering (CoSE) at San Francisco State University can expect a new home for their classes fairly soon.

The university is currently in construction of the new Science and Engineering Innovation Center (SEIC). It is the first new STEM building to be built in over fifty years at SF State, the university said.

The estimated construction cost for the 125,000-square-foot science building is around $150 million dollars. The Genentech Foundation and other partners have donated more than $10 million to support the new building. $25 million in private funds are being used to purchase state-of the art equipment and tools, the university said.

“The Catalyze the Future campaign builds on our decade-long partnership with SF State by expanding access to the most advanced technologies, facilities and curricula to make it easier for students from historically underrepresented communities to pursue degrees in STEM fields,” said Allen Napetian, Board Chair of the Genentech Foundation and Vice President, Site Services at Genentech.

“We are already so impressed by SF State students and faculty, and now expect the renovations and improvements supported by this new funding to further enhance students’ educational experience and academic outcomes,” Napetian added. The new science building, located along 19th Avenue, will house more than 7,000 CoSE students each year along with hundreds of general education students.

The Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry will be moved to the new science building and will feature studio-style lecture classrooms, work stations, and research labs. A physical chemistry and chromatography lab will have two mass spectrometers available for research, the university said. Facilities for protein crystallography and cold room/culture support spaces for advanced studies of macromolecules is also expected to aid the department.

The new building will also house the School of Engineering and will feature two makerspaces and a machine shop where students can produce and prototype their own designs and projects, the university said. A robotics and mechatronics lab and an engineering fluids and process control lab is also expected.

Carmen Domingo, Dean of the College of Science & Engineering issued the following statement on the new building:

The new SEIC building will provide students with the quality education and hands-on training necessary to meet the new and rapidly changing science and technology needs of the Bay Area and the nation.

The new science building is the second building at SF State to be built in over 25 years. Back in 2021, SF State opened the new Liberal and Creative Arts building which houses the Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) department.

The building is set for completion in 2024.

