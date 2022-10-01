ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, OK

OHP: 11-year-old dies in fatal crash in Blaine County

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28toIB_0iIEt02H00

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an 11-year-old has passed away as a result of a vehicle accident in Blaine County on Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition. OHP says the driver of the car was pinned and the passenger was ejected.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the accident.

