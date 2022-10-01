ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Girls 3rd, Boys 4th at Second SEC Jamboree

The Dexter cross country teams had another strong showing against some of the best teams in the state with a third-place finish by the girls and a fourth-place finish by the boys at the second SEC Red jamboree of the season. The boys and girls races combined had six top...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Swim and Dive Splits Pair of Meets

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team split a pair of meets last week at the midway point of the season. The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a 112-74 win over Fenton. Jillian Kinnard, Delaney Parker, Harper Brown, and Marea Balcom opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
TROY, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

Warren resident collects hole-in-one at Maple Lane

WARREN — Warren resident Paul Bey earned a hole-in-one at Maple Lane Golf Club on Sept. 20 during an early morning round. As conditions proved to be colder than usual and the green showcased some frost, Bey went a club up from his usual approach on hole No. 2.
WARREN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Photo Gallery: Dexter 2022 Captains and Crew

The traditional Homecoming King and Queen is no longer as Dexter High School moved to a more modern selection of a top student at this year's halftime ceremonies. The Dexter Homecoming Court will now be called The Crew with an elected student from each class to be named The Captain.
DEXTER, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea House Orchestra to Play Hometown Show on Nov 5

Chelsea House Orchestra (CHO) will perform their energetic and popular “Celtic with a Kick” music at Chelsea High School on Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m. This uplifting show gives audiences in Chelsea and surrounding areas an opportunity to see and hear why this ensemble of talented high school musicians has been sought after for event and festival entertainment throughout the Midwest for more than two decades. CHO’s music features traditional Scottish and Irish tunes, and Celtic renditions of American folk songs, with some inspiration from diverse cultural influences added to the mix. Their fun and lively performance will keep you clapping and smiling all evening.
CHELSEA, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging

One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
983nashicon.com

Jeff Tuttle – 1961 – 2022

Jeff had several jobs throughout his career from being a car salesman, owner of the Michigan Timberwolves football team, a restaurant owner, and a country singer. He pursued a career in country music while he and Michelle lived in Ireland for two and a half years performing in numerous pubs and concert venues before returning home to Monroe. Jeff was quite proud of the CD he recorded titled, “Living Like a Millionaire and Ain’t Got a Dime”.
MONROE, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE

