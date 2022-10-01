Read full article on original website
OPINION: Time's up for multiple Michigan State defensive coaches
The Spartans have not improved at all on defense, and that falls on the shoulders of the coaching staff...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Girls 3rd, Boys 4th at Second SEC Jamboree
The Dexter cross country teams had another strong showing against some of the best teams in the state with a third-place finish by the girls and a fourth-place finish by the boys at the second SEC Red jamboree of the season. The boys and girls races combined had six top...
It's Official
Michigan's big time tilt against Penn State now has an official start time.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Swim and Dive Splits Pair of Meets
The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team split a pair of meets last week at the midway point of the season. The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a 112-74 win over Fenton. Jillian Kinnard, Delaney Parker, Harper Brown, and Marea Balcom opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.
MLive.com
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Michigan State’s newest transfer portal pickup for Ohio State football fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football braced for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III a year ago when the Wake Forest transfer emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs. That threat ended shortly after Haskell Garrett dropped Walker for a loss on his first carry and...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Receives Prediction For Fringe Five-Star Center
The Wolverines look to be in the driver’s seat for Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center out of Connecticut. Kante, the No. 35 recruit to On3 for the 2023 class, recently saw a prediction go in Michigan favor:
Michigan vs Penn State game time announced
What is the Michigan vs Penn State game time?It should be a battle between two Top 10 teams. When October 15th rolls around, Michigan vs Penn State is going to be a battle that could go a long way in determining who will challenge Ohio State for the top team in the Big Ten East.
elisportsnetwork.com
Wisconsin fires HC Paul Chryst, Nebraska and Colorado coaching jobs | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Michigan Wolverines’ impressive win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 5. Klatt explains why J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum are just scratching the surface and why he believes Michigan is “very, very good.” ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
candgnews.com
Warren resident collects hole-in-one at Maple Lane
WARREN — Warren resident Paul Bey earned a hole-in-one at Maple Lane Golf Club on Sept. 20 during an early morning round. As conditions proved to be colder than usual and the green showcased some frost, Bey went a club up from his usual approach on hole No. 2.
thesuntimesnews.com
Photo Gallery: Dexter 2022 Captains and Crew
The traditional Homecoming King and Queen is no longer as Dexter High School moved to a more modern selection of a top student at this year's halftime ceremonies. The Dexter Homecoming Court will now be called The Crew with an elected student from each class to be named The Captain.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea House Orchestra to Play Hometown Show on Nov 5
Chelsea House Orchestra (CHO) will perform their energetic and popular “Celtic with a Kick” music at Chelsea High School on Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m. This uplifting show gives audiences in Chelsea and surrounding areas an opportunity to see and hear why this ensemble of talented high school musicians has been sought after for event and festival entertainment throughout the Midwest for more than two decades. CHO’s music features traditional Scottish and Irish tunes, and Celtic renditions of American folk songs, with some inspiration from diverse cultural influences added to the mix. Their fun and lively performance will keep you clapping and smiling all evening.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
983nashicon.com
Jeff Tuttle – 1961 – 2022
Jeff had several jobs throughout his career from being a car salesman, owner of the Michigan Timberwolves football team, a restaurant owner, and a country singer. He pursued a career in country music while he and Michelle lived in Ireland for two and a half years performing in numerous pubs and concert venues before returning home to Monroe. Jeff was quite proud of the CD he recorded titled, “Living Like a Millionaire and Ain’t Got a Dime”.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
