Port Charlotte, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Insurance Village at Port Charlotte Town Center Mall

An insurance village has been set up by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis at the Florida Department of Financial Services to assist residents with insurance claims. The insurance village operates daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall parking lot, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch where you stack that yard waste, Englewood says

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - As storm debris pickup gets underway in many areas of the Suncoast, the Englewood Water District has a request -- watch where you stack that yard waste. “As you clear your property ... do not stack any debris on or around your backflow, our meters, fire...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
ARCADIA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday

The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
floridaweekly.com

Disaster Relief Fund activated for Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County

The Charlotte Community Foundation (CCF) has activated the Charlotte County Disaster Relief Fund to respond quickly in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing immediate aid to residents in Charlotte County who will need financial assistance and resources. The first $500,000.00 in contributions to this fund will be matched by CCF to bolster community impact.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
LEE COUNTY, FL

