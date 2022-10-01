Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
WSVN-TV
Local McDonald’s restaurant owners to distribute free meals to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - To help Southwest Florida residents that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, local Florida McDonald’s restaurant owners/operators and McDonald’s USA will serve thousands of free hot meals. The fast food eatery will distribute freshly prepared grab-and-go meals, which include cheeseburgers, McNuggets, french fries, apple slices and bottled...
WINKNEWS.com
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
9 area churches open kitchen and response sites for communities
Nine kitchen and response sites will be fully operational starting Tuesday in places like Fort Myers, Arcadia, Cape Coral, Naples, Port Charlotte, and Venice.
WINKNEWS.com
Insurance Village at Port Charlotte Town Center Mall
An insurance village has been set up by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis at the Florida Department of Financial Services to assist residents with insurance claims. The insurance village operates daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall parking lot, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Mysuncoast.com
Watch where you stack that yard waste, Englewood says
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - As storm debris pickup gets underway in many areas of the Suncoast, the Englewood Water District has a request -- watch where you stack that yard waste. “As you clear your property ... do not stack any debris on or around your backflow, our meters, fire...
Big Storm Brewing sends truck of water to Hurricane Ian survivors
Big Storm Brewing has sent a truck full of nearly 4,700 gallons of water to Hurricane Ian survivors in southwest Florida.
‘Operation BBQ’ helping southwest Florida get back on its feet
A Kansas-City based charity is helping those in southwest Florida get back on their feet.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Here are the points of distribution locations for counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region, including the Tampa Bay area, many people are still in need of essential items. Multiple counties have set up points of distribution, also known as PODs, to provide food, water and ice. Some...
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
Mysuncoast.com
Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Charlotte County looking for volunteers to help with disaster response
The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is now open for individuals who would like to offer their skills to help with the disaster response.
floridaweekly.com
Disaster Relief Fund activated for Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County
The Charlotte Community Foundation (CCF) has activated the Charlotte County Disaster Relief Fund to respond quickly in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing immediate aid to residents in Charlotte County who will need financial assistance and resources. The first $500,000.00 in contributions to this fund will be matched by CCF to bolster community impact.
Hurricane Ian: Photos show completely empty shelves at Publix in Venice
Photos show shelves at a Venice Publix store completely wiped out after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the area.
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts
LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
Lee County Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8 am – 5 pm daily
Lee County, along with state and federal partners, are opening Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8am – 5pm daily for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. They are opening with eight PODs at these locations:. Old Bonita Library. Kelly Road Soccer Complex.
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian
Xfinity has set up four locations in SWFL to provide free WiFi and help people stay connected after Hurricane Ian.
