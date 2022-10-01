ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Watch Ohio State Buckeyes, Marching Band take part in Skull Session before game against Rutgers

By Hayden Grove, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Michigan State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blowout wins are helping Ohio State football build the depth it needs — for now and next season — on the offensive line. The second string of left tackle Zen Michalski, left guard Enokk Vimahi, center Jakob James, right guard Tegra Tschabola and right tackle Josh Fryar debuted with eight snaps against Arkansas State. That same unit was largely intact for 23 snaps against Toledo, nine against Wisconsin and 12 against Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football is on pace for its fewest sacks in a decade, but that stat is lying to you

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has draw scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?

Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman

Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#Skull Session#Notre Dame
Cleveland.com

Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Cleveland.com

New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
OHIO STATE
columbusmessenger.com

West Jefferson’s homecoming court

West Jefferson High School’s homecoming court includes: (front row, from left) Kayelee Harding, Breanna Harrell, Rylee Hart, Autumn Lewis, Brooke Mannon; (back row) Tanner Salyer, Luke Taylor, Ben Ryan, Ethan Hostetler and Jake Fitzpatrick. Autumn Lewis was named queen, and Ethan Hostetler was named king in a ceremony prior to West Jefferson’s Sept. 30 home football game against West Liberty Salem.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy