vermontjournal.com
Community celebrates the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair
LUDLOW, Vt. – The air was crisp and filled with music at the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the front lawn of the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR). Courtney McGuire, the secretary of the Ludlow Elementary School Parent Teacher Group...
vermontjournal.com
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Open House
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Those at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church would like to invite the public to their Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1–5 p.m. There will be free food, music, and games, including activities for children. At 3 p.m. there will be a Thanksgiving Prayer service, and at 5 p.m., the Vespers Service.
vermontjournal.com
LCC presents “Vermont Wetlands”
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Conservation Commission (LCC) invites you to a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., when Wetlands Ecologist Rebecca Chalmers will talk about all things wetland. We hope you can join us and learn about this important habitat as we try to answer: Why are wetlands important for people, wildlife, and water quality? What are Vermont’s wetland regulations? What are the responsibilities for landowners with wetlands on their properties? How can you report a concern? And what support is there for enhancing or conserving wetlands, or participating in mapping and iNaturalist for those wanting to get involved with wetlands?
vermontjournal.com
Gallery at the VAULT inviting all local artists
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great way for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.
WCVB
Downtown Brattleboro, Vermont, is home to small business owners, artisan creators and hundreds of flowers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Welcome to Southern Vermont’s artsy enclave,Brattleboro. We explore downtown and meet a couple of local household names, including a beloved volunteer and the new police chief, who is the first female and first Black person to helm the department.
WCAX
2 Brattleboro students overdose at high school
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs that may have contained fentanyl. Both students are said to be OK. In an email to families, interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler says it happened last week when they had two separate medical emergencies...
vermontjournal.com
Plymouth Selectboard discusses budget, Tyson Library, and town offices
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Monday night’s, Oct. 3 Plymouth Selectboard meeting was brief, covering only a handful of topics. Board Chair Jay Kullman’s first agenda item was the board’s response to a grant request from the Tyson Library, presented at the Sept. 19 meeting by the Ladies Aid for the Library Association. Kullman said the board had reviewed the request for $3,100 in funds for repairs and refurbishment to the library and found it met all requirements. Kullman put the funding approval to motion, and Rick Kaminski seconded the motion.
vermontjournal.com
Antique clock restoration
Steve Green asked if I would look at his wife’s family clock. Steve married Michelle Wade. The clock had been Michelle’s grandparent’s clock, Carroll and Edna Wade of Plymouth. It had resided in a closet for 30 years, awaiting resurrection. This Ansonia clock was manufactured circa 1890...
vermontjournal.com
New owners keep family traditions at The Loft
LUDLOW, Vt. – For more than two decades, the large, red barn near the base of Okemo Mountain has been known as The Loft Tavern, a storied après-ski and sports bar. Visitors rave about its “cozy atmosphere,” “old school vibes,” “quirky, great beer list,” and “huge portions.” During ski season, the place gets jam-packed with tourists, seasonal employees from the mountain, and area residents.
mynbc5.com
School van hits moose in Newbury, VT
NEWBURY, Vt. — A driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a moose while driving a school van on Interstate 91 in Newbury, Vermont. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old David Baker of St. Johnsbury was driving an empty St. Johnsbury Academy transport van on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when he hit a moose near Mile Marker 108.
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Claude Weyant on running for Windsor County High Bailiff
I would like to introduce myself to the citizens of Windsor County who may not know me. My name is Claude Weyant. I am running for the High Bailiff position in Windsor County. The High Bailiff is a unpaid position. The High Bailiff has two responsibilities: The High Bailiff has the authority to arrest the Sheriff, if that ever becomes necessary; and the second responsibility is to take over the Sheriff’s Department, in the event that the elected Sheriff can not continue to be the Sheriff, for whatever reason. In reality, that is the most important concern to keep in mind, when you cast your vote for High Bailiff. The High Bailiff keeps the Sheriff’s Department running, until the Governor chooses a new Sheriff.
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow Selectboard postpones rental registry decision
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Monday, Oct. 3 Ludlow Selectboard meeting was again dominated by discussion of a potential short-term rental (STR) registry, an increasingly fraught topic in a town that caters to both a year-round local population and a seasonal, visiting one. As discussions on whether to adopt the rental registry continue, more and more citizens have come forward to raise their voices in support of and opposition towards what could be a turning point in the Ludlow rental market.
Missing teenager from Pownal
The Bennington County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating Natalie Colley, 14. Colley is reportedly missing since October 1.
‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont
Tiny homes, rehabilitated rentals, investment properties and counterproductive tax structures were all on the agenda at a town hall this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont.
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
Cyclist hospitalized after crash on VT Route 100
A cyclist was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after Vermont State Troopers say he ran into a car on Vermont Route 100.
WCAX
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “This is normal now. This is the days of buying cannabis in the shadows are over,” says Dave Silberman the co-owner of FLORA Cannabis. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. FLORA...
Randolph-area school district disables its own website following transphobic hack
The hack appears related to an incident last week involving the Randolph Union Middle/High School volleyball team, according to superintendent Layne Millington. District officials have declined to discuss that incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph-area school district disables its own website following transphobic hack.
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
mynbc5.com
Police looking for suspect in Randolph robbery
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place in Randolph on Saturday morning. Troopers said they were notified of a robbery at The Barn Convenience Store at 3:17 a.m. They said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money.
