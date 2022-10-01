ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Comments / 0

Related
vermontjournal.com

Community celebrates the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – The air was crisp and filled with music at the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the front lawn of the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR). Courtney McGuire, the secretary of the Ludlow Elementary School Parent Teacher Group...
LUDLOW, VT
vermontjournal.com

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Open House

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Those at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church would like to invite the public to their Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1–5 p.m. There will be free food, music, and games, including activities for children. At 3 p.m. there will be a Thanksgiving Prayer service, and at 5 p.m., the Vespers Service.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

LCC presents “Vermont Wetlands”

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Conservation Commission (LCC) invites you to a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., when Wetlands Ecologist Rebecca Chalmers will talk about all things wetland. We hope you can join us and learn about this important habitat as we try to answer: Why are wetlands important for people, wildlife, and water quality? What are Vermont’s wetland regulations? What are the responsibilities for landowners with wetlands on their properties? How can you report a concern? And what support is there for enhancing or conserving wetlands, or participating in mapping and iNaturalist for those wanting to get involved with wetlands?
LONDONDERRY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Gallery at the VAULT inviting all local artists

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great way for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Springfield, VT
Government
WCAX

2 Brattleboro students overdose at high school

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs that may have contained fentanyl. Both students are said to be OK. In an email to families, interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler says it happened last week when they had two separate medical emergencies...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
vermontjournal.com

Plymouth Selectboard discusses budget, Tyson Library, and town offices

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Monday night’s, Oct. 3 Plymouth Selectboard meeting was brief, covering only a handful of topics. Board Chair Jay Kullman’s first agenda item was the board’s response to a grant request from the Tyson Library, presented at the Sept. 19 meeting by the Ladies Aid for the Library Association. Kullman said the board had reviewed the request for $3,100 in funds for repairs and refurbishment to the library and found it met all requirements. Kullman put the funding approval to motion, and Rick Kaminski seconded the motion.
PLYMOUTH, VT
vermontjournal.com

Antique clock restoration

Steve Green asked if I would look at his wife’s family clock. Steve married Michelle Wade. The clock had been Michelle’s grandparent’s clock, Carroll and Edna Wade of Plymouth. It had resided in a closet for 30 years, awaiting resurrection. This Ansonia clock was manufactured circa 1890...
PLYMOUTH, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schmidt
vermontjournal.com

New owners keep family traditions at The Loft

LUDLOW, Vt. – For more than two decades, the large, red barn near the base of Okemo Mountain has been known as The Loft Tavern, a storied après-ski and sports bar. Visitors rave about its “cozy atmosphere,” “old school vibes,” “quirky, great beer list,” and “huge portions.” During ski season, the place gets jam-packed with tourists, seasonal employees from the mountain, and area residents.
LUDLOW, VT
mynbc5.com

School van hits moose in Newbury, VT

NEWBURY, Vt. — A driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a moose while driving a school van on Interstate 91 in Newbury, Vermont. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old David Baker of St. Johnsbury was driving an empty St. Johnsbury Academy transport van on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when he hit a moose near Mile Marker 108.
NEWBURY, VT
vermontjournal.com

LTE: Claude Weyant on running for Windsor County High Bailiff

I would like to introduce myself to the citizens of Windsor County who may not know me. My name is Claude Weyant. I am running for the High Bailiff position in Windsor County. The High Bailiff is a unpaid position. The High Bailiff has two responsibilities: The High Bailiff has the authority to arrest the Sheriff, if that ever becomes necessary; and the second responsibility is to take over the Sheriff’s Department, in the event that the elected Sheriff can not continue to be the Sheriff, for whatever reason. In reality, that is the most important concern to keep in mind, when you cast your vote for High Bailiff. The High Bailiff keeps the Sheriff’s Department running, until the Governor chooses a new Sheriff.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Ludlow Selectboard postpones rental registry decision

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Monday, Oct. 3 Ludlow Selectboard meeting was again dominated by discussion of a potential short-term rental (STR) registry, an increasingly fraught topic in a town that caters to both a year-round local population and a seasonal, visiting one. As discussions on whether to adopt the rental registry continue, more and more citizens have come forward to raise their voices in support of and opposition towards what could be a turning point in the Ludlow rental market.
LUDLOW, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Ne Springfield#Recreation Construction#Auction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Friends#Rotarian#Black River Coffee Bar#Springfield Rotary Club#Fostl
WBEC AM

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mynbc5.com

Police looking for suspect in Randolph robbery

RANDOLPH, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place in Randolph on Saturday morning. Troopers said they were notified of a robbery at The Barn Convenience Store at 3:17 a.m. They said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money.
RANDOLPH, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy