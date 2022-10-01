Read full article on original website
oknursingtimes.com
Mercy Celebrates Major Milestone in Construction of Love Family Women’s Center
Crowds cheered as construction crews lifted the final steel beam into the frame of the new Love Family Women’s Center Monday. The facility is under construction on the campus of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and will increase the hospital’s capacity to deliver babies by 40%. The women’s center...
News On 6
New Nonprofit Hub Officially Breaks Ground In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits shoveled some dirt Tuesday to celebrate the kickoff to renovations at their new building. The new space will offer resources and a place to meet and connect for Oklahoma’s more than 5,000 nonprofits. The groundbreaking comes after fundraising approximately $5.5 million dollars, which is...
News On 6
OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday
The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
Oklahoma City’s Only High-End Painting Franchise is Black-Owned, Committed to ‘Leaving the Door Open’ for Others to Follow
From the outside looking in, owning a franchise might look like a perfectly painted picture of entrepreneurial bliss, but a franchise owner in Oklahoma City is opening up about his challenges and the responsibility he has to his community. LIME Painting opened its first location in Oklahoma City, with one...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
Higher energy costs adjusts Edmond Electric FCA rate
Starting in October, a change in the Fuel Adjustment Cost rate will appear on Edmond Electric customer's monthly bill.
KOCO
Community gathers to raise money to send fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C.
EDMOND, Okla. — Officers and fans gathered to raise money to send a fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C. The goal of Sunday’s softball tournament was to raise money for fallen Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s family to go to Washington D.C. Dozens of officers and fans gathered at the Hall of Fame stadium for an all-day event.
Popular Plaza District Festival adds more artists, more creativity
Oklahoma City’s Plaza District Festival has quickly become one of the city’s most popular festivals, celebrating the arts and creative minds of the community.
News On 6
Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage
NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
news9.com
News 9 Partners With Haunt The Zoo
News 9 is partnering with the Oklahoma City Zoo for this year's Haunt the Zoo, which means you can find our booth there once again. The event runs every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month, and our booth will be there from 9 a.. to 4 p.m., so stop by to see some familiar faces.
Fatal shooting near SE 47th Street
Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
ODOT approves $8.4 billion plan to upgrade state highways
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation Commission approved its newest update for the $8.4 billion Eight-Year Construction Work plan to improve the safety and reliability of Oklahoma’s highway network.
Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund
The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
Police: 9-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Officials are investigating the tragic death of a 9-year-old child in south Oklahoma City.
News On 6
OCPD Searches For Answers After Man Found Dead In SE OKC Home
A small trailer park community near Tinker Air Force Base is shaken after a person was found dead in their home over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said they now will investigate the death as a homicide. Police initially described Clifton Whitetree's death as suspicious. Whitetree’s neighbors said they had...
Police Investigate After Pedestrian Killed In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a car in NW Oklahoma City Tuesday night. The crash happened near NW 112th St. and County Line Rd. This is a developing story.
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
American Pediatrics updates guidelines to prevent SIDS
For the first time in six years, parents are receiving updated guidelines for reducing infant sleep-related deaths.
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
