Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

New Nonprofit Hub Officially Breaks Ground In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits shoveled some dirt Tuesday to celebrate the kickoff to renovations at their new building. The new space will offer resources and a place to meet and connect for Oklahoma’s more than 5,000 nonprofits. The groundbreaking comes after fundraising approximately $5.5 million dollars, which is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday

The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage

NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

News 9 Partners With Haunt The Zoo

News 9 is partnering with the Oklahoma City Zoo for this year's Haunt the Zoo, which means you can find our booth there once again. The event runs every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month, and our booth will be there from 9 a.. to 4 p.m., so stop by to see some familiar faces.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searches For Answers After Man Found Dead In SE OKC Home

A small trailer park community near Tinker Air Force Base is shaken after a person was found dead in their home over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said they now will investigate the death as a homicide. Police initially described Clifton Whitetree's death as suspicious. Whitetree’s neighbors said they had...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK

