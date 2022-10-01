Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love
Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King’s Order of Protection Request Against Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Has Been Dropped
Meghan King‘s order of protection against ex-husband Jim Edmonds has been dropped, Us Weekly can confirm. According to a source, the request has been removed after the reality star, 37, originally filed for a temporary restraining order in June. Amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle, King alleged that Edmonds, 52, exhibited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” toward her virtually and on their court-monitored co-parenting app, Our Family Wizard.
Meghan King Calls Ex Jim Edmonds’ Wedding to Kortnie O’Connor the ‘Best Day of Her Life’: He’ll Spend ‘Inconceivable Amounts of Money’ to Keep Her
Wishing them well. Following Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor‘s wedding, Meghan King opened up about “celebrating” the major milestone in her ex-husband’s life. “He’s spending massive, whopping, inconceivable amounts of money on his bride. Like, I am all for it, whatever it takes. Keep her around,” King, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, September 28, while promoting her upcoming appearance on HUD App’s Reality of Love. “Take her on lavish trips, buy her a Ferrari and Chanel [purses] and private jets. Do anything you can to keep this woman because I don’t know what would happen if she was gone. Like, he would fall apart.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Blake Lively reveals 4th pregnancy on her own terms, slams paparazzi
Blake Lively has confirmed that she and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth child.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Tarek El Moussa Says He Couldn’t Have ‘Survived’ Some ‘Rough’ Years Without His and Christina Hall’s Daughter
Tarek El Moussa said he couldn't have "survived" difficult times with his and Christina Hall’s daughter.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship
Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
Why Real Housewives of Orange County Fans Think Vicki Gunvalson Is Returning for Season 17
Watch: Vicki Gunvalson Has ALL the Receipts on Dorinda Medley's Lies. It looks like the O.G. of the O.C. might already be back on TV. The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are buzzing over new photos swirling around social media that show RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson at a seaside lunch with fellow Bravolebrities Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa
Already proud! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa announced her pregnancy in July 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump progress. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple wrote on July 13, 2022, via Instagram. The twosome, who wed in October 2021, subsequently […]
Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Live in 2 Separate Homes
Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Live Apart. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are putting their kids first. While the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in not one but three ceremonies this year, they're waiting for the right time to officially combine their homes. "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kourtney—who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick—told Amanda Hirsch on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "For the most part...we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."
bravotv.com
Meghan King Debuts a New Nose and Says She Was “Horrified” After Seeing It Post-Op
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum explained why this detail of her rhinoplasty procedure left her “stunned.”. Meghan King often shares intimate details about her life with fans. Over the weekend, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum got candid about the recent plastic surgery she had on her nose and breasts.
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Cory Hardrict Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry shared a little insight into her life just days before filing for divorce. On Oct. 4, the actress announced that she and husband Cory Hardrict had split after 14 years of marriage, writing on Instagram, "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson
It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
From Young Mom to Ready to Mingle! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Debbie Johnson’s Transformation Photos
Getting her groove back! 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has undergone a total transformation as she kickstarts her love life after being a widow for more than thirteen years. “Six months ago, I decided to change everything about me because I just started dating for the first time...
E! News
216K+
Followers
52K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0