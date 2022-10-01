ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

US women's basketball dominates on international stage

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women’s basketball team.

They don’t plan on letting the incredible run end any time soon.

“I don’t think we’re showing signs of stopping, that’s for sure,” Stewart said. “We have a lot of people are entering their prime or are in their prime.”

Wilson and Stewart helped the U.S. to a fourth consecutive World Cup championship Saturday with an 83-61 win over China, setting a record margin for a gold-medal game.

“Everyone knows that when you come here, when you wear USA across your chest the (pressure) that comes with it,” Stewart said. “It’s just embracing that. All the legends before us and what they’ve done, how they’ve won. Each team is different and we need to make our imprint on history.”

This team left its mark on the World Cup as one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history, winning four straight gold medals and 30 games in a row in the tournament. Next up for this group is the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The Americans will be trying for an eighth consecutive gold medal there.

“This is something that’s special to us. It’s not lost on us what’s been done since 1996. I hear about it all the time,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said. “What I wanted to do is make sure this journey was fun. Because I think there’s some times when you have pressure to win or the perceived pressure, it takes the enjoyment out of it.”

What started with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi has now been passed down to Wilson and Stewart. With Alyssa Thomas the oldest player at 30, the domination could continue for years to come.

“It’s been an incredible journey just to continue to lay that foundation down like so many of the greats in front of us have,” Wilson said. “Now it’s our turn to step up and be in that situation.”

The U.S. (8-0) finished the World Cup averaging 98.8 points — just short of the mark held by the 1994 team that averaged 99.1. They won by an average of 40.8 points, topping the amount by the 2010 team.

“Maybe around the world they kind of looked at it and said, ‘Hey now’s the time to get the USA,’” Reeve said. “I think what we showed is that our league, the WNBA and professional basketball players in the United States are really, really good.”

As they’ve done all tournament, the Americans did it on both ends of the court, playing stellar defense as well as using a high-powered offense.

The game was a sellout with nearly 16,000 fans — the biggest crowd to attend a women’s World Cup game since the inaugural tournament in 1953 in Chile.

“You can’t say people don’t support women’s basketball,” Stewart said of the crowd. “If you look at all these people in this arena tonight. There was a lot of people cheering for us and against us, but they’re here watching women’s basketball.”

While the U.S. will be the heavy favorite to win the gold in Paris, there are new teams emerging. China won its first medal since the 1994 World Cup, and Canada reached the medal round for the first-time since 1986.

“I think every team will learn from this experience. You gain a lot of knowledge in the World Cup,” Reeve said.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week

Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week. The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game. Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains...
BASKETBALL
Sporting News

A'Ja Wilson's FIBA World Cup dominance caps off a remarkable year

SYDNEY — The year 2022 officially belongs to A'Ja Wilson. The champagne hasn't stopped flowing for the 26-year-old, who continued her championship szn in Sydney, leading the United States to their fourth-straight FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup crown. Despite arriving late and missing the first two games of the...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Sue Bird
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Appeal News

Brittney Griner's appeal for her prison sentence in Russia will be heard later this month. Monday, the Russian court system announced that Griner's appeal hearing has been given a date. Griner's team first appealed for a new decision in late August. The Griner appeal hearing will be held on Oct....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Canada#The Domination#Professional Basketball#Americans
The Associated Press

Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll have to choose sides, and we did not want to be placed in a position where we have to choose sides,” Jeremiah Manele told reporters in Wellington. His remarks represented the first time Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner.
POLITICS
Sporting News

Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas rekindles NBA expansion rumors, Sin City's long basketball history

For the Lakers, what happens in Vegas won't exactly stay in Vegas — it will be broadcast in front of a national audience across two nights. As part of their six-game preseason schedule, the Lakers will take the floor twice at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for games against the Suns and Timberwolves. In a city that knows a thing or two about putting on a show, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will star in one of the biggest shows in town, if only for two days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Associated Press

LIV Golf trying to get world ranking points via small tour

LIV Golf’s latest bid to get world ranking points is by aligning itself with a little-known tour that offers $75,000 purses and has not held a tournament since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour — Middle East and North Africa — announced Wednesday a strategic alliance that will result in MENA sanctioning LIV Golf Invitational events and making them part of its tour. The MENA Tour said it would submit the 48-man field from the LIV Golf Invitational-Thailand to the OWGR this week before the 54-hole event starts on Friday. It said all LIV Golf players, such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, have joined the MENA Tour. “This is a very exciting day for the MENA Tour and our players,” Commissioner David Spencer said in a news release on the circuit’s website. “Through this alliance, our players will now have enhanced playing opportunities and stronger pathways. This is great news for the future of many young players on our tour.”
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy