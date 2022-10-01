ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Obama privately told journalists that the GOP was 'ideologically completely incoherent' shortly before leaving office in 2017: Bloomberg

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gU7SI_0iIEsRQm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOq63_0iIEsRQm00
Then-President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference at the White House on January 18, 2017.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

  • Former President Obama in a private talk with reporters called the GOP "incoherent," per Bloomberg.
  • The conversation was held in January 2017, just days before Donald Trump assumed the presidency.
  • "You don't know what they stand for," Obama also said of the Republican Party, per the report.

President Barack Obama during the waning days of his administration privately told a group of reporters that the Republican Party had become "ideologically completely incoherent," according to a Bloomberg report .

The off-the-record conversation that was held on January 17, 2017 — just three days before Donald Trump would assume the presidency — came to light after the Justice Department released a set of documents connected to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, per Bloomberg.

While speaking with the journalists, Obama — who tussled with many of the more conservative elements of the GOP during his two terms in the White House — said that the party didn't have a defining message.

"You don't know what they stand for," he said, per the report.

"So what's bound them together is opposition to me, opposition to a fantastical creature called the liberal who looks down on them and just feeds all that regional resentment. And there are a handful of issues, like guns, that trigger that sense of 'these folks aren't like us and they don't like us and act like us.' And there's obviously some racial elements that get put out into that stew," he added.

Obama, the first Black American ever elected to the United States presidency, easily defeated then-Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona in 2008 and was reelected over former Republican Gov. Mitt Romney of Massachusetts in 2012.

Perhaps the most prominent policy fight that Obama had with Republicans came from the creation of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which expanded health care to millions of Americans.

Opposition to the legislation, which was passed by robust Democratic congressional majorities in late 2009 and signed into law in March 2010, was a key driver of the "Tea Party" wave of November 2010 — which resulted in Democrats losing control of the House and a more reduced Senate majority.

House Republicans repeatedly voted to dismantle the law on multiple fronts during Obama's tenure, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Before and after Obama was elected to the White House, he faced questions about his religion, with some insisting that he was a Muslim. (Obama is a Christian.)

Shortly before the election, during a 2008 campaign stop at a North Carolina barbecue and chicken restaurant, he was met with a chilly reception from some diners, with a woman refusing to shake his hand and another yelling "Socialist" within distance, according to Politico .

In October 2008, McCain corrected a rally attendee's contention that Obama was "an Arab."

"No, ma'am. He's a decent family man [and] citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues and that's what this campaign's all about," the then-senator said at the time, per Politico .

While in the White House, Obama and members of his family — including first lady Michelle Obama — continued to face racist attacks.

Republicans have overwhelmingly insisted that their opposition to Obama was grounded in policy differences and not racial animus.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 111

Churchman
3d ago

THINK?? No really, Obama/ sellingweapons to Mexico cartel/fast& ferrousOr Obama giving Iran a billion dollars,Or draw a line in the sand/ Russiatake over of Crimea!! or Obamaweaponized the IRS& FBI, folks THIShappened under his presidency!!

Reply(1)
80
tiredwithitall
3d ago

He is a fool. He absolutely had the best opportunity in presidential history to bring this country together. Yet he will go down as one of the most decisive presidents we have ever had. Scary that he is the best the Dems have to offer.

Reply
36
Maureen Adams
3d ago

I still want to know why he gave Iran 4 plus billion in cash to Iran. Why, what for. Who counted the money.

Reply(2)
32
Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arizona State
Newsweek

Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney

An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democrats ‘Have Already Started the Killings’ of Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of murdering Republicans in “killings” that the lawmaker claims are underway. “I am not going to mince words with you all,” Greene said at Donald Trump’s rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night. “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.” To support her claim, Greene cited a recent North Dakota crime story about an intoxicated man who allegedly “had a political argument with [a] pedestrian,” hit the pedestrian with a car, and then later claimed the pedestrian was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents. During her speech, Greene added that President Joe Biden “has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.” “But under Republicans, we will take back our country from the Communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear,” Greene concluded.Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I am not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings."This rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/2UiKXsrlsJ— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WARREN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
John Mccain
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Affordable Care Act#Gop#Bloomberg#The White House#The Republican Party#The Justice Department#Foia
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

648K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy