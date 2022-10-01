For your information: A new outpost of FYE — For Your Entertainment — is now open at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo. The 5,800 square-foot store features all kinds of pop culture merchandise, from specially branded candy to ubiquitous Funko Pop vinyl figurines, and a great selection of out of print and hard to find vinyl collections. A leading retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, FYE offers a unique entertainment perspective through innovative and creative products that further the connection between our customer and entertainment. FYE is passionate about sharing the latest music, movies, and games in a way that fosters personalized discovery. From their mix & burn stations to their Backstage Pass customer loyalty program, they offer a one-of-a-kind relevant, personalized, comprehensive, and convenient shopping experience.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO