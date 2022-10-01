Read full article on original website
utoledo.edu
Grammy-winning Rapper Headlines Founder’s Day Concert
Music is a big part of The University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the campus and Toledo-area communities are invited. Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain is the headliner for a concert lineup that includes national artists country rapper David Morris and country singer Nate Smith as featured performers, and local bands Distant Cousinz and the Skittle Bots as the openers.
983nashicon.com
Jeff Tuttle – 1961 – 2022
Jeff had several jobs throughout his career from being a car salesman, owner of the Michigan Timberwolves football team, a restaurant owner, and a country singer. He pursued a career in country music while he and Michelle lived in Ireland for two and a half years performing in numerous pubs and concert venues before returning home to Monroe. Jeff was quite proud of the CD he recorded titled, “Living Like a Millionaire and Ain’t Got a Dime”.
13abc.com
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
toledo.com
Neil Young Rocks the Sports Arena with Pearl Jam
2004: Neil Young makes a surprise appearance at the Toledo Sports Arena with Pearl Jam at a "Vote for Change" concert sponsored by MoveOn.org. For more about Toledo's history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
bgindependentmedia.org
Danny Trejo says his turbulent life has been blessed
When he as a kid all Danny Trejo wanted from the adults in his life was time. But they were too busy, especially his father. Whenever his father was not out on a construction job, he was busy with projects around the house. The one adult who did have time...
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
toledo.com
FYE (For Your Entertainment) is Now Open at Franklin Park Mall
For your information: A new outpost of FYE — For Your Entertainment — is now open at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo. The 5,800 square-foot store features all kinds of pop culture merchandise, from specially branded candy to ubiquitous Funko Pop vinyl figurines, and a great selection of out of print and hard to find vinyl collections. A leading retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, FYE offers a unique entertainment perspective through innovative and creative products that further the connection between our customer and entertainment. FYE is passionate about sharing the latest music, movies, and games in a way that fosters personalized discovery. From their mix & burn stations to their Backstage Pass customer loyalty program, they offer a one-of-a-kind relevant, personalized, comprehensive, and convenient shopping experience.
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
13abc.com
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
13abc.com
Northview grad dots OSU’s script “I”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northview High School graduate received one of the highest honors possible in the Ohio State University’s marching band. Sousaphone player and Buckeye Noah Jockett dotted the script “I” during the Oct. 1 halftime show. It is a tradition that dates back over...
Bringing back the giant Lake Erie sturgeon; stocking Maumee River and maybe the Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The painstaking effort to replenish the decimated lake sturgeon population in Lake Erie has shown early signs of success, but it will be decades before biologists know if they have accomplished their mission. The once abundant giant of Lake Erie used to spawn in many of...
Man overdoses while driving, drives into front porch of east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man overdosed while he was driving his vehicle in east Toledo Monday afternoon and struck the front porch of a home as a result. On Oct. 3, Toledo Police received numerous calls about a man driving recklessly and possibly overdosing in his vehicle. A TPD...
WTOL-TV
Second man arrested for July murder in central Toledo
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: James Hairston's arraignment has been scheduled for Oct. 5 in Common Pleas Court. A man wanted for a homicide in central Toledo this summer was arrested and booked into Lucas County Jail on Friday night. 30-year-old James Hairston was wanted in connection with the...
One adult, one child hospitalized after car crash early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One adult and one child were rushed to the hospitalized after an overnight car crash in South Toledo early Monday. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Arlington Ave. at the entrance of E. Medical Loop Dr. near the University of Toledo Medical Center. Toledo...
West Toledo woman accused of stabbing two people
TOLEDO, Ohio — Madison Gibson, 23, of west Toledo, is accused of stabbing two people in an apartment on Jackman Rd. One victim was stabbed with a knife in the face, causing a laceration to his chin requiring stitches. A second victim was stabbed and sliced to the face...
13abc.com
TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. TPD continues to investigate...
