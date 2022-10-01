Read full article on original website
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
Emergency Support Continues for Free Clinics, Health Centers Reeling from Hurricane Ian
Emergency response in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues this week, as many health centers and free clinics in Florida work to re-open their doors to patients. Some never closed and were spared damage, others began working in other locations or deploying mobile units. Direct Relief staff met with health centers...
Here are the points of distribution locations for counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region, including the Tampa Bay area, many people are still in need of essential items. Multiple counties have set up points of distribution, also known as PODs, to provide food, water and ice. Some...
Mainer living in FL tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A Maine woman, who now lives in the Fort Myers area, ignored the mandatory evacuation orders, and was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin. Callie Brown grew up in Skowhegan. Her parents still live in Maine. Cell phone video captured their...
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Linda Chaney hosts Ian relief drive across Pinellas beaches through Wednesday
Supplies will be delivered to Southwest Florida on Thursday. Rep. Linda Chaney is hosting a supply drive for survivors of Hurricane Ian after the storm ravaged parts of Southwest Florida late last week. Chaney and her campaign team worked with local municipalities and businesses to put the drive together and...
Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?
TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?. That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian. Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.
HUD Assists Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has implemented federal disaster relief for the state of Florida to assist state, tribal, and local recovery efforts for areas affected by Hurricane Ian. On September 29, 2022, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota.
As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall, Florida Health Centers Stand Ready
Hurricane Ian neared Category 5 strength earlier today, with winds over 150 miles per hour off the western coast of Florida. Several Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), which provide primary preventative care to everyone regardless of their ability to pay, sit in Ian’s projected path. Over 1 million patients are currently in Ian’s path. For many people, FQHCs are their only source of healthcare, except for emergency departments – which is also the case during and after natural disasters.
Palm Harbor residents pack a U-haul with supplies for Ft. Myers
Tampa Bay area residents continue to do what they can to lend a helping hand, like parking a 20-foot U-haul truck in Palm Harbor, which is open for donations.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay in 'crisis,' completely full
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said it's so full it's in a "crisis," and to help clear the shelter, adoption fees are waived for some dogs through Friday.
OPINION: USF was put to the test with Hurricane Ian, and passed
As Hurricane Ian neared Florida, and was projected to head straight for Tampa Bay as a Category 4 storm, USF had to alter its plans, and quickly. Public universities received updates often enough to notify their students ahead of time and give them time to prepare. While USF excelled in keeping its students up to date, UCF students were left with little time to make preparations or plans to travel to safety.
Florida Blue, BayCare reach deal after public feud
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
Emergency Update: Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian strengthened to Category Two status on Monday, with wind speeds of more than 100 miles per hour as it moved toward western Cuba. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and the storm’s impacts there may be felt as early as Tuesday, with heavy rainfall and high winds preceding the storm.
