Giants OL Nick Gates to Reportedly Be Activated Off PUP

By Patricia Traina
 4 days ago

Gates' return following a horrific leg injury would be quite the comeback story.

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, could be activated off the PUP list in the coming days, according to a report by The Athletic .

Gates, who was the team's starting center until having his leg broken in a Week 2 game last year at Washington, has been working diligently on his comeback. According to a source, he has been making remarkable progress, including pushing up against heavier resistance weights, jogging, and putting stress on his surgically repaired leg.

If Gates is activated off PUP, the Giants will get a 21-day window allowing him to practice with the team before a decision must be made whether to add him to the 53-man roster or leave him on an inactive list for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old Gates is in the final year of his two-year contract extension in 2021. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska who signed with the Giants following the 2018 draft, Gates was the team's starting center and a team captain. If Gates can come back, he would likely have a role as a reserve interior offensive lineman and and perhaps even serve as a jumbo tight end.

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

