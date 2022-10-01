Read full article on original website
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Till body criticism: 'That was not a fat suit, that was me'
Whoopi Goldberg has responded to criticism of her body in her new Emmett Till biopic film. The Oscar-winning actress addressed a movie review of director Chinonye Chukwu's new project, Till — in which she appears as Alma Carthan, the titular subject's grandmother — after a critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" following the film's New York Film Festival premiere.
EW.com
Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong talk Armageddon Time: Queens, the 1980s, and 'real-deal pickles'
"Do you know what aspic is?" Anne Hathaway asks, her eyes going saucer-cup wide. "They put everything in there — strawberries, meat. Salad-flavored jello with romaine lettuce. If you ever feel like going down a very specific rabbit hole on the internet…." She breaks off, laughing. An accidental...
EW.com
Amber Ruffin previews the book for Broadway musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot
Nobody's perfect, but that won't stop Amber Ruffin from trying when it comes to writing a musical. The comedian, writer, and host of The Amber Ruffin Show is delving into a new world — that of Broadway, as the co-writer of a new Some Like It Hot musical alongside Tony winning playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance).
EW.com
Interview with the Vampire premiere recap: Step into the savage garden
Welcome to New Orleans in 1910, where a gay Black man struggles to conceal his true nature from a society that refuses to accept him as he is. And welcome to Dubai in 2022, where that same man is now an immortal who's amassed enough wealth to live in luxurious ennui as the world around him succumbs to rage and plague.
EW.com
David Harbour delivers 'season's beatings' in trailer for action-comedy Violent Night
Could Father Christmas become our latest favorite action star? Stranger things have happened, judging by the just-released trailer for the holiday season-set action-comedy Violent Night (out Dec. 2). The film stars David Harbour as Santa Claus, who must step in and save the day when a group of mercenaries jingle...
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 cast reveals what Thora Birch would've done as Dani in planned sequel return
Though original Hocus Pocus actress Thora Birch didn't reprise her beloved role as Dani in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel stars who took the reins from the 1993 film's OG roster of teens tell EW what might've happened if a grown-up version of her character appeared in director Anne Fletcher's film as first planned.
Billboard
Will Smith’s Apple Thriller ‘Emancipation’ Gets First Screening
Apple held the first screening for Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming film, Emancipation, on Saturday (Oct. 1) in Washington D.C. Though the fate of the project seemingly hung in the balance following Smith’s now-infamous Oscars slap, the screening indicates Apple is looking to release it soon. At...
EW.com
9-1-1's Angela Bassett and Peter Krause tease tension between Bobby and Athena as her father stands accused
Angela Bassett teases that tonight's 9-1-1 goes back to her character Athena's "origin story" — showing the crime that inspired her to become a cop, but also how that crime could tear her family apart decades later. Bassett's Athena and her husband Bobby (Peter Krause) were meant to be...
EW.com
Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. movie with Chris Pratt drops first-look poster
Look! It's-a Chris Pratt as Mario. Well, his backside anyway. Nintendo and Illumination have uploaded the first look at the Super Star-studded Super Mario Bros. movie in the form of a poster. The image arrived Tuesday ahead of the first trailer reveal this coming Thursday during New York Comic Con.
EW.com
Funny Girl review: With Lea Michele, Broadway revival gets its greatest star
There's a moment in "Don't Rain on My Parade" — the barn-burner of a number that closes the first act of Funny Girl — where Lea Michele's Fanny Brice literally has to hold for applause. The actress has just called out "Hey, Mr. Arnstein"... and then, at least...
EW.com
Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom
Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
EW.com
Beyoncé praises composer sibling Solange's New York City Ballet score debut: 'You are a visionary'
Beyoncé is heaping some much-deserved praise on baby sister Solange after she scored a piece for the New York City Ballet. In an Instagram post, the Renaissance woman called Solange a "visionary" and the piece she composed, for Play Time choreographed by Gianna Reisen, "phenomenal." "My beloved sister, there...
EW.com
No, Cecily Strong did not quietly leave Saturday Night Live
Fear not, Cecily Strong hive! The comedian is still very much a part of Saturday Night Live. Following a number of cast departures ahead of season 48, the fan-favorite was notably absent from the opening credits during the Oct. 1 premiere with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Fans were quick to notice and wonder if Strong pulled an Irish exit after nine seasons on the show, but EW can confirm that the SNL staple intends to return.
EW.com
Barry Keoghan shares The Batman audition tape that landed him the Joker
Barry Keoghan is living proof that sometimes clowning around can lead to big things. The actor from Eternals and The Killing of a Sacred Deer shared his full audition tape for The Batman for GQ's cover story. The tape has existed in various forms online but hasn't been widely spread.
EW.com
Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates defends Andrew Dominik's film: 'Obviously not for everyone'
Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates has weighed in on Andrew Dominik's controversial adaptation of her novel that presents a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe. The film starring Ana de Armas as the cultural icon has been panned by viewers as exploitative as it recreates several tragedies throughout Monroe's life, including the abuse she endured from her mother, the sexual assault she experienced in Hollywood, and a depiction of abortion. Oates dismissed the notion that Dominik's retelling is exploitative, calling the film "brilliant."
EW.com
Will Smith's new film Emancipation gets December release from Apple TV+ ahead of awards season
Apple TV+ has set a release date for Emancipation, Will Smith's next big film after his Oscar-winning role in King Richard. The historical thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), will open in theaters Dec. 2 and be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, just in time for awards season. In the movie, Smith stars as a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a treacherous journey to reunite with his family.
EW.com
Smile tops the box office with $22 million, moviegoers frown at Bros
Billy Eichner's rom-com Bros couldn't best director Parker Finn's horror film Smile during the inaugural weekend of spooky season at the box office. The horror film, centered on a psychiatrist (Sosie Bacon) who begins to encounter frightening occurrences after a patient takes her own life in front of her, debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office with $22 million, according to Comscore. Finn's feature directorial debut is one of the better horror openings of the year, out-scaring Barbarian ($10 million) and The Invitation ($7 million).
EW.com
Christian Bale says he became a 'weirdo stalker' while researching his Amsterdam role
When it comes to unexpected inspiration, Christian Bale says there's no better source than real people. He almost speaks about them as if he weren't one himself. "I'm fascinated with people," the 48-year-old Oscar winner tells EW. "I don't begin to understand people ever. That's why I think I love doing what I do, because I'm endlessly confused but delighted by them."
EW.com
AHS:NYC whips Zachary Quinto into shape with first-look photos
Welcome to American Horror Story's New York City. After EW confirmed the main cast of season 11 and FX added a few more names to the roster, AHS:NYC, as this latest story is called, served up a first look at the actors in character. First up is Zachary Quinto. Since...
