Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Till body criticism: 'That was not a fat suit, that was me'

Whoopi Goldberg has responded to criticism of her body in her new Emmett Till biopic film. The Oscar-winning actress addressed a movie review of director Chinonye Chukwu's new project, Till — in which she appears as Alma Carthan, the titular subject's grandmother — after a critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" following the film's New York Film Festival premiere.
Interview with the Vampire premiere recap: Step into the savage garden

Welcome to New Orleans in 1910, where a gay Black man struggles to conceal his true nature from a society that refuses to accept him as he is. And welcome to Dubai in 2022, where that same man is now an immortal who's amassed enough wealth to live in luxurious ennui as the world around him succumbs to rage and plague.
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
Will Smith’s Apple Thriller ‘Emancipation’ Gets First Screening

Apple held the first screening for Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming film, Emancipation, on Saturday (Oct. 1) in Washington D.C. Though the fate of the project seemingly hung in the balance following Smith’s now-infamous Oscars slap, the screening indicates Apple is looking to release it soon. At...
No, Cecily Strong did not quietly leave Saturday Night Live

Fear not, Cecily Strong hive! The comedian is still very much a part of Saturday Night Live. Following a number of cast departures ahead of season 48, the fan-favorite was notably absent from the opening credits during the Oct. 1 premiere with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Fans were quick to notice and wonder if Strong pulled an Irish exit after nine seasons on the show, but EW can confirm that the SNL staple intends to return.
Barry Keoghan shares The Batman audition tape that landed him the Joker

Barry Keoghan is living proof that sometimes clowning around can lead to big things. The actor from Eternals and The Killing of a Sacred Deer shared his full audition tape for The Batman for GQ's cover story. The tape has existed in various forms online but hasn't been widely spread.
Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates defends Andrew Dominik's film: 'Obviously not for everyone'

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates has weighed in on Andrew Dominik's controversial adaptation of her novel that presents a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe. The film starring Ana de Armas as the cultural icon has been panned by viewers as exploitative as it recreates several tragedies throughout Monroe's life, including the abuse she endured from her mother, the sexual assault she experienced in Hollywood, and a depiction of abortion. Oates dismissed the notion that Dominik's retelling is exploitative, calling the film "brilliant."
Will Smith's new film Emancipation gets December release from Apple TV+ ahead of awards season

Apple TV+ has set a release date for Emancipation, Will Smith's next big film after his Oscar-winning role in King Richard. The historical thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), will open in theaters Dec. 2 and be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, just in time for awards season. In the movie, Smith stars as a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a treacherous journey to reunite with his family.
Smile tops the box office with $22 million, moviegoers frown at Bros

Billy Eichner's rom-com Bros couldn't best director Parker Finn's horror film Smile during the inaugural weekend of spooky season at the box office. The horror film, centered on a psychiatrist (Sosie Bacon) who begins to encounter frightening occurrences after a patient takes her own life in front of her, debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office with $22 million, according to Comscore. Finn's feature directorial debut is one of the better horror openings of the year, out-scaring Barbarian ($10 million) and The Invitation ($7 million).
Christian Bale says he became a 'weirdo stalker' while researching his Amsterdam role

When it comes to unexpected inspiration, Christian Bale says there's no better source than real people. He almost speaks about them as if he weren't one himself. "I'm fascinated with people," the 48-year-old Oscar winner tells EW. "I don't begin to understand people ever. That's why I think I love doing what I do, because I'm endlessly confused but delighted by them."
AHS:NYC whips Zachary Quinto into shape with first-look photos

Welcome to American Horror Story's New York City. After EW confirmed the main cast of season 11 and FX added a few more names to the roster, AHS:NYC, as this latest story is called, served up a first look at the actors in character. First up is Zachary Quinto. Since...
