ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Accused thief apologizes to trucker for stealing big rig from crash scene

By Andy Cordan
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kE7NP_0iIErCTK00

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — “I apologize.” Those are the words of a man who confessed to stealing a cement truck in Spring Hill and leading police on a wild chase along I-65 earlier this month.

From the Maury County Jail, Jamie Edmondson told News 2’s Andy Cordan that he stole the big rig during the early morning hours on Sept. 10 because he had been the victim of a road rage incident and he was scared that the people in the other vehicle were going to harm him.

Edmondson said he was returning from his grandmother’s funeral, he had lost his phone, and he was lost.

“I wrecked my truck, I was coming off some stuff, and not right in my mind and fearing for my life, and I got to the 18-wheeler, so I took off and went down road till I stopped,” Edmondson said.

Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested

“Another car behind me wrecks me and takes me out. I get out, run to the woods, and the 18 wheeler stops. I think they are trying to get me, I get in the 18 wheeler, drive till the police get there,” the Mississippi man continued. “I was fearing for my life, pressed every button in there till I got it going.”

According to authorities, there is no evidence to support Edmondson’s assertion of a road rage incident.

When asked what he was thinking, Edmonson said he was waiting for the police to get behind him. News 2 also asked if Edmondson was under the influence of drugs, but he denied it, adding that he was just scared.

“I can take a lie detector test. I have been clean for two years, I am not a drug user. I used to be and I went to prison in Alabama for using drugs. I’ve been clean two years. I was coming back through, lost my phone, got lost trying to get from Birmingham to Memphis,” Edmondson explained. “I was passing through and someone had a bad case of road rage against me and it scared me. I wrecked, jumped out, hit the woods. I didn’t know if they had a gun, I did not have gun, and the 18-wheeler shows up and I went to passenger side of the truck, nobody in it, so I go around and get in the driver’s seat and take off till cops get behind me. That’s the honest truth.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WATE 6 Breaking News

According to the Alabama-based trucker whose big rig was stolen — who only wants to be known as Lucas — he came upon headlights in the middle of the median and he stopped to help, thinking someone was seriously hurt.

“I was driving northbound on I-65, and the cops usually sit in the median and face north and south. And I am getting close to a vehicle and those headlights were west and I thought, ‘that’s weird, why are cops’ lights heading west?’ So as I get closer, I see it’s a pickup on its side and I see it on its side and it’s still running, but its high lights are on, and you know what, that just happened, and I said, ‘that is recent,’ so I pull over to the side thinking maybe someone is injured. I get out of the truck and I run to it, try to save someone or help someone, and I knock on the roof and nobody answers and I climbed on top and I saw bullets, a bunch of bullets inside the truck. And the cops show up and other truckers, and with all the commotion, I am not paying attention, and I’m talking to the cops and they ask, ‘were you involved?’ And I say I was first to arrive and I was just checking to see if anyone is injured, and I ask ‘do you need me?’ And they say no I can go, and then I notice my truck was gone. First thing was I thought, ‘did I forget to set my brakes and it rolled out?’ And I told the cops, ‘I have a firearm in the vehicle, I have a permit in Alabama and the gun is loaded, and make sure your partners are warned.'”

— Lucas
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville

“In my head, right away was, whoever’s driving it might not know how to drive it and kill somebody and I’ll have to live with it for the rest of my life,” Lucas added.

Minutes later, members of the Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office pulled Edmondson over north of Concord Road. The 32-year-old then jumped out of the truck while it was still moving.

When deputies asked why he stole the truck, Edmondson didn’t mention road rage to them. However, Edmondson could be heard saying, “it was stupid.”

At the jail afterward, on body cam, Edmondson did not mention road rage or fear, but he did joke about stealing the truck.

“I didn’t take it. I just borrowed it for a minute, they got it back,” Edmondson said. “Hey, that thing ran good, too. It had one of those automatic shifters in it. When I got that brake off, we was rolling.

Nearly three weeks after the incident, Edmondson shared a message for the truck driver: “I would ask him to forgive me, It wasn’t the way that it seemed. I was in fear for my life.”

Meanwhile, Lucas had this to say to the alleged truck thief: “Clean up his act, man. Clean up before you hurt somebody, ruin somebody’s or some family’s life. We live in a beautiful country, man. Appreciate it.”

The trucker told News 2 that he lived in New York for 20 years, but the craziest thing that every happened to him in the U.S. happened in Middle Tennessee.

As for Edmondson, he is charged with auto theft and is being held under a $35,000 bond in the Maury County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Maury County, TN
Crime & Safety
Spring Hill, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Hill, TN
State
Alabama State
County
Maury County, TN
WSMV

Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Owens
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Felony Lane Gang Suspects

Detectives need help identifying two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July 12, a female deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an account at Redstone Financial Credit Union on Fortress Blvd. The account belongs to a woman whose car was broken into, and her purse was stolen at a Greenway Trailhead in Nashville in June. The Nashville’s woman’s debit card was used to withdraw $2,300. The stolen check was taken from a separate car break-in in Lebanon back in July.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Rig#Property Crime#Wkrn#I 65
WSMV

Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was reported missing Monday after being sentenced for a 2020 assault case. Columbia Police are looking for Harvey David Briggs, 54, who was last seen in Sunnyside in Columbia on Saturday. Before he left, Briggs made several concerning statements to the family. They have not heard from him since.
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wnky.com

2 indicted in Logan County shooting death

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Car Ignights With Fireworks Show On Hwy 161, No Driver Found

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A vehicle mysteriously ignited in the middle of nowhere on Hwy 161 near Springfield Saturday night, with no one around willing to claim the vehicle. The fireball put on an interesting magnesium fireworks show. Smokey Barn News was on scene and captured the moment on video.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
fox17.com

Multiple people shot in Nashville during targeted Sunday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the shooting of multiple people on Sunday night. Police report four people are recovering from the incident, three from gunshot wounds and one from a graze. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening but police say the shooting was targeted. Multiple...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Man Dies In Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Tom Austin Hwy

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Tom Austin Highway was closed at West County Farm Rd following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. LOCATION OF CRASH. The first call came into 911 at 3:27 PM. Both lanes of Tom Austin Highway leaving Springfield were...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy