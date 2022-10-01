ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Crushing Injury News

The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, 32-23. Following the game, the Broncos learned some pretty crushing injury news. Running back Javonte Williams is expected to be out for a while with a significant injury. This is a crushing blow to the Broncos' chances in...
DENVER, CO
TheStreet

A’s Likely Headed to Las Vegas Strip After Oakland Drops Ball

Las Vegas has a lot of patience when it comes to waiting for the arrival of a major league sports team. Back in 2007, an investment group made a pitch to the National Hockey League's executive committee to bring a team to Sin City, but was not successful. It would be 10 more years before the city would land its first major league sports team and the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights would celebrate their inaugural season in 2017-18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

NFL Thursday Night Prime Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos

Thursday Night Football Prime Picks features a battle between two underwhelming teams. The 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts travel to Denver to face the 2-2 Broncos. On DraftKings, the Broncos opened as 3-point home favorites (now -3.5) while the total is at 43. Denver is -165 on the moneyline while Indy is a +155 underdog. It’s a tough game to get a read on, but there are some betting angles for a game involving two desperate teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DE Maxx Crosby

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season when they downed their AFC West rival the Denver Broncos. After the game, we caught up in the locker room with superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby to get his thoughts on the contest. You can watch them below:
NFL
FanSided

Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
