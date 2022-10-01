Read full article on original website
Giants' Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for concussion; Daniel Jones (leg) returns in Week 4
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion in the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor took a big hit and was brought to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. Starter Daniel Jones came back into the lineup to replace Taylor as the Giants have no other quarterbacks, but it is clear the Jones is also dealing with a significant injury.
Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Falcons place Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday with designation to return. Patterson will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen when the Falcons expect him to return. The 31-year-old veteran logged just one carry on Sunday and then decided to get surgery a day later. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to take over as the Falcons' lead back while Patterson is sidelined. Caleb Huntley is in line for increased usage as well. The Falcons will visit a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 5 that was just gashed on the ground by the Kansas City Chiefs for 189 yards on Sunday night.
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
Miguel Cabrera remaining on Tigers' bench Wednesday
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. What It Means:. Cabrera will remain out for the finale after he was held out of the second leg of Tuesday's doubleheader. Javier Baez will...
Victor Reyes in Detroit dugout Wednesday afternoon
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Reyes started the past six contests, but he will take a seat for the Tigers' final game of the year. Akil Baddoo will move to left field while Riley Greene starts in center and hits third. Brendon Davis will finish things out with another start in right.
Eugenio Suarez sitting Wednesday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners will give Suarez a breather ahead of the playoffs after he started both legs of Tuesday's doubleheader. Abraham Toro will move to third base in place of Suarez and bat seventh. Luis Torrens will start on the keystone and hit fifth while Curt Casali enters the lineup to catch for Marco Gonzales and bat eighth.
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 5
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Cal Raleigh on Mariners' bench Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. Carlos Santana will shift to the designated hitter role in place of Raleigh while Ty France starts on first base and bats second. Curt Casali will catch for Marco Gonzalez and hit eighth. Raleigh went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.
Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
Cristian Pache absent Wednesday afternoon for Athletics
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Pache will move to the bench for the season finale after he started the previous three games. Seth Brown will move to center field in place of Pache while Dermis Garcia starts on first base and bats eighth.
Harold Castro held out Wednesday for Detroit finale
Detroit Tigers utility player Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Castro was also held out of the lineup for the second leg of Tuesday's doubleheader. Spencer Torkelson will start on first base and Jonathan Schoop will be on the keystone Wednesday, with Jeimer Candelario on third.
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
Jordan Luplow batting second for Arizona on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Luplow will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 9.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
