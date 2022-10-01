Read full article on original website
Washington gas prices spike 30 cents per gallon
(The Center Square) – For the second week in a row, residents of the Evergreen State have been hit with a significant price spike at the gas pump. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $5.32 statewide with some areas in the western portion of Washington seeing prices nearing $5.60, according to AAA data. That was up from $5.02 one week ago.
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
‘Incredibly concerning’: Washington hospitals report $1.75 billion loss in first half of 2022
SEATTLE — Washington hospitals have been struggling with overcrowding issues, and now results from the Washington State Hospital Association’s hospital financial survey showed they’re also facing major money problems. In July, results for the first quarter revealed hospitals and health systems in Washington lost nearly $1 billion.
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Puget Sound Energy bills are about to rise
Puget Sound Energy is telling customers they will likely see higher energy bills in the coming months, starting with gas customers. According to PSE: "This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Payments to begin for companies in opioid settlement
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s attorney general said that starting Dec. 1, more than half a billion dollars will be paid out to local governments that have struggled to deal with the opioid crisis. His announcement came on Monday morning after Attorney General Bob Ferguson came to a resolution...
The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho
The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Labor and Industries has announced the minimum wage will increase in 2023 to $15.74 per hour. That’s a $1.25 increase over the current minimum. The department says the cost of housing, food, and medical care in Washington state are driving the raise.
Puget Sound Energy Alerts Customers To Higher Utility Bills
Puget Sound Energy (PSE) customers will see higher energy bills in late 2022 and into 2023. This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety. Natural gas customers will experience higher...
Driver’s license fees to go up the same day young people can start riding ferries for free
(The Center Square) – The cost for enhanced Washington state driver’s licenses and identifications is increasing by $3 per year on Saturday. That same day marks the start of kids and teenagers being able to ride state ferries for free. The state Department of Licensing fee increase translates...
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
Rainy season is in a month, are you ready with flood insurance?
If you live in a flood-prone area and do not already have flood insurance, now is the time to get it. Homeowner and commercial insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is federally supported by congressionally backed funding from the National Flood Insurance Program. NFIP policies go...
Washington's opioid payments to begin in December
Drug dealers are not the only ones being punished, it is the drug companies too. Washington state is getting $518 million dollars from three companies who played a role in the opioid epidemic.
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
What Does It Cost To Charge An EV At Home And Will The Grid Handle It?
Both Washington and California have set aggressive goals to ban the sale of new gas powered vehicles over the next 10 to 15 years. It’s part of recent legislation to address carbon emissions to combat climate change. But are electric vehicles affordable to charge? And is the power grid able to handle the demand?
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State
How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...
