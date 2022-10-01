ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Big Country News

Washington gas prices spike 30 cents per gallon

(The Center Square) – For the second week in a row, residents of the Evergreen State have been hit with a significant price spike at the gas pump. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $5.32 statewide with some areas in the western portion of Washington seeing prices nearing $5.60, according to AAA data. That was up from $5.02 one week ago.
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
KUOW

Puget Sound Energy bills are about to rise

Puget Sound Energy is telling customers they will likely see higher energy bills in the coming months, starting with gas customers. According to PSE: "This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho

The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
kpug1170.com

Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Labor and Industries has announced the minimum wage will increase in 2023 to $15.74 per hour. That’s a $1.25 increase over the current minimum. The department says the cost of housing, food, and medical care in Washington state are driving the raise.
thurstontalk.com

Puget Sound Energy Alerts Customers To Higher Utility Bills

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) customers will see higher energy bills in late 2022 and into 2023. This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices,  state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety. Natural gas customers will experience higher...
NEWStalk 870

These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
NEWStalk 870

The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State

How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...

