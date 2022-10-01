Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
KCRG.com
Striking photos show importance of closing bedroom doors in case of fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Closing your bedroom door could save your life if there’s a fire in your home. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is sharing that reminder after seeing the impact of closed doors first hand. ”I have friends in the neighborhood and they had called me and...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department offers Halloween events
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department is offering several fall and Halloween events during the month of October. Events include Harvest Hayrack Night, Safe Halloween for Kids, Spooky Hayrack Night, Friday Night Spooky Swim, and the 30th annual Special Populations Halloween Dance. “Harvest Hayrack Night”...
KCRG.com
Colder Conditions on the Way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Finally some changes. Clouds are expected to increase tonight as one of two systems pushes east. This will bring a different weather regime to the state. Isolated showers are likely to develop as the front moves through. Any rain amounts are expected to stay light. A strong cold front pushed through on Thursday bringing strong northwest winds and cold conditions. Look for frosty conditions Friday morning and freezing conditions on Saturday. Have a great night!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
‘Save Our Streams’ teaches people to collect waterway information
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Izaak Walton League is a national conservation nonprofit. One of its many groups is Save Our Steams, where volunteers check streams throughout the US. “Our streams are alive,” Heather Wilson, the Midwest Save Our Streams Coordinator with the Izaak Walton, said. “There are living...
KCRG.com
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is changing its masking guidance. Starting Tuesday, people without COVID-19 symptoms no longer have to wear a mask. Anyone who hasn’t been exposed to the virus within 10 days does not have to wear a mask in common areas....
KCRG.com
Making families homeowners: Beacon of Light Ministry set to start 100 in 24 initiative
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Beacon of Light” ministry is looking to make 100 Black families homeowners in Cedar Rapids. The initiative is called “100 in 24″. Organizers said the goal is to make 100 black families in our community homeowners in just 24 months. The...
KCRG.com
Keeping weather comfortable and consistent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few more days of very pleasant weather are expected before a more significant change in temperatures. Highs through Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 70s for most, with overnight lows in the 40s. Sunshine will be common, with a slight breeze during the day and nearly calm winds at night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
KCRG.com
'Mass for Mental Illness Awareness' held in Cedar Rapids
Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A brand new film festival is starting in Iowa City, and it's premiering...
KCRG.com
Refocus Film Festival coming to Iowa City
Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Linn County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the...
KCRG.com
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the workweek with sunshine and clouds outside the window along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Eastern Iowa. Today will be a day where you might want a light jacket in the morning, but probably not in the afternoon! We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows dipping into the mid-40s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
KCRG.com
America's national debt increases, now more than $31 trillion
Proceeds from sales at Willie Ray's Q Shack go towards trip to feed hurricane victims. Willie Ray Fairley of Willie Ray's Q-Shack in Cedar Rapids says all proceeds from his restaurant from Tuesday and Wednesday will go towards his trip to help Hurricane Ian victims. Wisconsin man's intricate pumpkin carvings...
KCRG.com
Tutoring center sees larger student deficiencies after pandemic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Millions of students across the United States struggle with math and reading skills every year. But, the Sylvan Learning Center in Hiawatha said it’s recently noticed students coming for tutoring services have greater learning deficiencies. Nationally, data from the Department of Education shows students...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Community Theatre forced to find new home after over 50 years
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Community Theatre has until the end of their current season to find temporary spaces for their next season of productions. That gives them through May to overcome the many obstacles this volunteer-ran organization will inevitably face head-on. Everything that isn’t a part of the walls, ceiling, and floor at ICCT could very well be homeless by next spring.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley looking for driver as team preps to travel to feed Florida hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa(KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team are looking for an experienced driver as they prepare to head to Florida to feed hurricane victims. Fairley announced he would be taking a team to Fort...
KCRG.com
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest
Cedar Rapids police justified in deadly August shooting, county attorney says. Two Cedar Rapids Police Officers were justified in shooting and killing a man when they responded to a domestic violence call. Cedar Rapids school district awarded more than $14.8 million for magnet schools. Updated: 58 minutes ago. The Cedar...
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
KCRG.com
Driving your career to success
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “They say, hi Ms. Shirley, hi Ms. Shirley, it’s kind of nice, the ones we had in middle school are now in high school, and they know us,” says Shirley Larrimore, Bus Driver, Cedar Rapids Community School District. When you think about...
Comments / 0