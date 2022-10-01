ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record

The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
ANAMOSA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department offers Halloween events

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department is offering several fall and Halloween events during the month of October. Events include Harvest Hayrack Night, Safe Halloween for Kids, Spooky Hayrack Night, Friday Night Spooky Swim, and the 30th annual Special Populations Halloween Dance. “Harvest Hayrack Night”...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Colder Conditions on the Way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Finally some changes. Clouds are expected to increase tonight as one of two systems pushes east. This will bring a different weather regime to the state. Isolated showers are likely to develop as the front moves through. Any rain amounts are expected to stay light. A strong cold front pushed through on Thursday bringing strong northwest winds and cold conditions. Look for frosty conditions Friday morning and freezing conditions on Saturday. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
KCRG.com

‘Save Our Streams’ teaches people to collect waterway information

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Izaak Walton League is a national conservation nonprofit. One of its many groups is Save Our Steams, where volunteers check streams throughout the US. “Our streams are alive,” Heather Wilson, the Midwest Save Our Streams Coordinator with the Izaak Walton, said. “There are living...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is changing its masking guidance. Starting Tuesday, people without COVID-19 symptoms no longer have to wear a mask. Anyone who hasn’t been exposed to the virus within 10 days does not have to wear a mask in common areas....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Keeping weather comfortable and consistent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few more days of very pleasant weather are expected before a more significant change in temperatures. Highs through Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 70s for most, with overnight lows in the 40s. Sunshine will be common, with a slight breeze during the day and nearly calm winds at night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Pork Shoulder#Pork Tenderloin#Meat Thermometer#Local Life#Fareway#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info
KCRG.com

'Mass for Mental Illness Awareness' held in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A brand new film festival is starting in Iowa City, and it's premiering...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Refocus Film Festival coming to Iowa City

Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Linn County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the workweek with sunshine and clouds outside the window along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Eastern Iowa. Today will be a day where you might want a light jacket in the morning, but probably not in the afternoon! We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows dipping into the mid-40s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.1 KHAK

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
KCRG.com

America's national debt increases, now more than $31 trillion

Proceeds from sales at Willie Ray's Q Shack go towards trip to feed hurricane victims. Willie Ray Fairley of Willie Ray's Q-Shack in Cedar Rapids says all proceeds from his restaurant from Tuesday and Wednesday will go towards his trip to help Hurricane Ian victims. Wisconsin man's intricate pumpkin carvings...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Tutoring center sees larger student deficiencies after pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Millions of students across the United States struggle with math and reading skills every year. But, the Sylvan Learning Center in Hiawatha said it’s recently noticed students coming for tutoring services have greater learning deficiencies. Nationally, data from the Department of Education shows students...
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Community Theatre forced to find new home after over 50 years

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Community Theatre has until the end of their current season to find temporary spaces for their next season of productions. That gives them through May to overcome the many obstacles this volunteer-ran organization will inevitably face head-on. Everything that isn’t a part of the walls, ceiling, and floor at ICCT could very well be homeless by next spring.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest

Cedar Rapids police justified in deadly August shooting, county attorney says. Two Cedar Rapids Police Officers were justified in shooting and killing a man when they responded to a domestic violence call. Cedar Rapids school district awarded more than $14.8 million for magnet schools. Updated: 58 minutes ago. The Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
EVANSDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Driving your career to success

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “They say, hi Ms. Shirley, hi Ms. Shirley, it’s kind of nice, the ones we had in middle school are now in high school, and they know us,” says Shirley Larrimore, Bus Driver, Cedar Rapids Community School District. When you think about...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy